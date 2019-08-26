Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cradle Wins Xero Award for the Human Touch

Monday, 26 August 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: Cradle

Bringing the ‘human’ back to an increasingly digital world has helped set Cradle apart for businesses that truly care about their customers

Wellington NZ, 23-August, 2019 - Cradle, a New Zealand startup helping companies connect more effectively with their customers, won the best emerging app partner category in the 2019 Xero Awards in Wellington last night. The awards recognise excellence amongst those in the Xero ecosystem of tools for New Zealand businesses.

Co-founder James McCarthy says they were absolutely overjoyed to have won their category up against companies such as Aider, OneMetric and Savvy Reports also nominated.

“It’s an amazing honour to have won. We’ve got such a fantastic team and it’s a tribute to them that we’ve done so well. It’s a privilege to be recognised amongst such successful New Zealand companies.”

McCarthy says Cradle recognised the frustration people feel when trying to contact a company and not knowing who to talk to, or worse, getting an automated response.

“Cradle gives businesses tools that make communications a delightful experience and unlock information that was previously invisible when using old fashioned phones and systems.

We bring together Customer Relationship Management systems and Internet based calling to enable the conversations and relationships that help Cradle customers succeed.”

Brad Golchin of accounting firm Wise Advice rates Cradle as a five-star Xero integration experience. “The insight our team have in their fingertips before they pick up the call has changed the type of conversation that we have with our clients,” he says.

McCarthy says Cradle enables customers to “start talking like humans again”.

“A lot of tech is trying to replace the humans in business; Cradle is about using technology to enable people to have effective conversations from the moment they answer the phone. Being integrated with the tools that businesses use everyday, such as Xero and HubSpot, means that calling can once again be a delightful experience for customers whilst unlocking all of the value and insights that these calls have for a business.”

Cradle was founded in 2016 to give businesses that value talking with their customers a tool to talk like humans. By enabling calls using the tools that the modern worker uses and unlocking insights into how teams can improve, Cradle is changing the conversations people in business have whilst unlocking insights into how these teams can improve.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Cradle on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 