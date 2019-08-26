Cradle Wins Xero Award for the Human Touch

Bringing the ‘human’ back to an increasingly digital world has helped set Cradle apart for businesses that truly care about their customers



Wellington NZ, 23-August, 2019 - Cradle, a New Zealand startup helping companies connect more effectively with their customers, won the best emerging app partner category in the 2019 Xero Awards in Wellington last night. The awards recognise excellence amongst those in the Xero ecosystem of tools for New Zealand businesses.

Co-founder James McCarthy says they were absolutely overjoyed to have won their category up against companies such as Aider, OneMetric and Savvy Reports also nominated.

“It’s an amazing honour to have won. We’ve got such a fantastic team and it’s a tribute to them that we’ve done so well. It’s a privilege to be recognised amongst such successful New Zealand companies.”

McCarthy says Cradle recognised the frustration people feel when trying to contact a company and not knowing who to talk to, or worse, getting an automated response.

“Cradle gives businesses tools that make communications a delightful experience and unlock information that was previously invisible when using old fashioned phones and systems.

We bring together Customer Relationship Management systems and Internet based calling to enable the conversations and relationships that help Cradle customers succeed.”

Brad Golchin of accounting firm Wise Advice rates Cradle as a five-star Xero integration experience. “The insight our team have in their fingertips before they pick up the call has changed the type of conversation that we have with our clients,” he says.



McCarthy says Cradle enables customers to “start talking like humans again”.

“A lot of tech is trying to replace the humans in business; Cradle is about using technology to enable people to have effective conversations from the moment they answer the phone. Being integrated with the tools that businesses use everyday, such as Xero and HubSpot, means that calling can once again be a delightful experience for customers whilst unlocking all of the value and insights that these calls have for a business.”

Cradle was founded in 2016 to give businesses that value talking with their customers a tool to talk like humans. By enabling calls using the tools that the modern worker uses and unlocking insights into how teams can improve, Cradle is changing the conversations people in business have whilst unlocking insights into how these teams can improve.



