Cookie Project unveils QR code technology

Monday 26th August, 2019

Social enterprise The Cookie Project unveils New Zealand’s first real person traceable packaging via QR code technology

Social enterprise The Cookie Project has unveiled new packaging to help break down social stigmas around disabilities. A first in the country, the cookie packaging brings real person traceability to life via QR code technology, allowing consumers to meet their bakers.

Sustainably made from 100 percent recycled material, the packaging is designed to give the New Zealand public the ability to connect with and empower the disabled community.

Through personalised stickers for each baker on the back of the product, customers can scan a QR code via their own smartphone to discover who made their cookies, leave a message of encouragement and or request the baker to make their next batch of cookies.

The innovative packaging also furthers the social enterprise’s goal of providing employment pathways for its staff, with potential employers able to use the linked profile page as a platform to offer opportunities directly to the baker.

Knowing first-hand how complex understanding disabilities can be, co-founder Eric Chuah wanted to help educate the public by simplifying disabilities into four simple categories - sensory, physical, cognitive, and mental health. Each represented by a colour in the QR code, the public can learn more about the different types of disabilities when they scan the sticker or visit The Cookie Project’s website.

Co-founder Graeme Haddon says, “We believe two key steps in breaking down social stigma for the disabled community is awareness and education. By making disability easier to understand, we hope this is the first step towards inclusion.”



Eric Chuah says, “Everything we do at The Cookie Project is human-centred around our bakers. We wanted our packaging to be a platform where customers and potential employers can connect with our bakers. We’re proud to help drive this conversation and show New Zealand that people with any type of disability can contribute to society and should be treated equally as such.”



Designed by digital marketing agency Quentosity, the new packaging is also a finalist in this year’s Best Awards.



Quentin Van Heerden, managing director of Quentosity says, “For us, we want to play our part in helping to tackle discrimination in our society against people with disabilities. And so the key focus for Quentosity Digital Marketing Agency is to combine great design, with a great product, and critically, to encourage people to buy the cookies. We came up with a clean, attractive design, with emoji icons to embrace youth, whilst encompassing elegant, contemporary design elements.”



Handmade on-demand in the Eat My Lunch kitchen, The Cookie Project uses premium ingredients from Kiwi partners Lewis Road Creamery, Trade Aid and Pic’s Peanut Butter to make its products with no preservatives, additives or colouring.



The Cookie Project products will be available in New World Metro on Queen Street and other selected Auckland stores from September onwards, and rolled out nationwide later in the year.



To find out more about The Cookie Project, or to order cookies and help provide employment for Kiwis with disabilities, go to https://thecookieprojectnz.com.



ENDS





