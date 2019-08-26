Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NSPR Expands Sustainability Clients

Monday, 26 August 2019, 12:00 pm
Press Release: Better Packaging Co.

Monday 26 August 2019 – The Better Packaging Co has appointed NSPR, known for their experience and knowledge in the sustainability space, as its PR agency. The Better Packaging Co was established in March 2018 by Rebecca Percasky and Kate Bezar and is fast becoming, not only New Zealand’s most trusted source of sustainable packaging, but internationally recognised. Their distribution centres in New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, Asia and the United Kingdom now service customers in 42 countries. Managing director of NSPR, Niki Schuck says it is an exciting brand to be working with.

“Rebecca and Kate created The Better Packaging Co out of their concern for the environment and the amount of plastic, particularly in eCommerce, that ends up in landfill. Their passion is infectious, their authenticity is admirable, and their results speak for themselves - growing on average 15% a month.”

Bezar says they were drawn to NSPR because of their shared passion for sustainability and their strong track record of impact and credibility in this space.

“We feel such a sense of urgency to replace as many single-use plastic items with more sustainable alternatives as quickly as possible and having NSPR as part of the team will help us achieve that. They know this space inside out and their connections and enthusiasm are already paying dividends for us.”

The Better Packaging Co clients include Elle McPherson’s wellness brand WelleCo, Maybelline, Rip Curl, Karen Walker, Allbirds and Ravensdown to name a few. In addition to The Better Packaging Co’s online store, Warehouse Stationery and ecostore have recently become stockists.

ENDS

About The Better Packaging Co

Achieving the highest of independently tested standards, their certified home-compostable packaging made partly from corn, will disappear within 90 days – it’s even worm friendly!

Founded by Rebecca Percasky and Kate Bezar, The Better Packaging Co’s commitment to operating within a circular economy model means that care is taken at every stage in the product lifecycle to minimise impact. Their company name is a nod to their approach to business – a reminder to keep finding ways to improve, including how their products are made and the options for them at end-of-life.

The Better Packaging Co has its headquarters in New Zealand but is also an Australasian company with distribution centres in New Zealand, Australia, United States of America, Asia and the United Kingdom servicing 42 countries.

With strong social media presence and a stunning brand, The Better Packaging Co has ignited a sustainable packaging movement. They have made their outstanding products accessible to any individual or organisation, not just the usual big companies able to meet high minimum order quantities. But Rebecca and Kate have only just got started with an exciting sustainability development launching in the next three months. Their range of products continues to broaden from courier bags to now also include compostable zip lock bags, poly bags, magazine flow wrap, carry bags, courier labels and custom branded packaging.

www.betterpackaging.com

About NSPR

NSPR was established in 2008 and has grown from being a small PR business called Niki Schuck PR, to a one-stop-shop company covering PR, media training, media buying, talent management and events. They operate predominantly in New Zealand and Australia across all sectors with a passion for sustainability, travel, tourism and hospitality.

www.nsprltd.com


ends

