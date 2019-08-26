Finalists for 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards

MEDIA RELEASE

23 August 2019

Finalists announced for 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards

Judges for the 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards have announced the line-up of finalists after another record year of entries.

CEO of the Sustainable Business Network (SBN) Rachel Brown says the record numbers are a sign of growing business confidence in sustainability.

“Public awareness is at an all-time high and businesses know there is real value in working on sustainability,” she says.

“This year we’ve seen growth in innovation and in new business models. In fact, the category that attracted the highest number of entrants was the Going Circular award, which recognises solutions that are shifting to a low-carbon circular economy. That means designing out waste to keep resources in circulation indefinitely.

“We’re also seeing a large number of new initiatives in the social space, with exceptionally high numbers of entries in the categories for Hardwired for Social Good and Partnering for Good. People and nature are interconnected, so if you improve one, you improve the other.

“Leadership in sustainability is vital, and the finalists in the Sustainability Superstar and Millennial on a Mission categories are diverse, representing a range of ages, sectors, experience and backgrounds. These people are at the forefront of really interesting change.”

Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager of NZI, and the Principal Sponsor of the Awards, says they serve an increasingly important purpose.

“Almost everyone knows that we can’t continue with the business models of old, yet for many, the first step can be the most daunting. And that’s where SBN and the Awards can help, providing role models across a range of industry sectors that have reduced their impact.

“NZI is proud to have supported the Sustainable Business Network, and the national Awards, for the last 12 years. We salute all those organisations that took the time to enter, and those selected as finalists.”

The NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards have been running for 17 years.

The winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony on 28 November at Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront. Tickets are now on sale.

The finalists for the 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards are:

Sustainability Superstar Award

Sponsored by Enviro-Mark Solutions

Victoria Carter – Founder, Cityhop

Andrew Fisher – Managing Director, EcoStock Supplies

Jacqui Forbes - Kaihautū Matua, Para Kore Marae Incorporated

Dr David Ivory – Director of Social Enterprise, St John’s College, Hastings

Roseline Klein – Head of Water Value, Watercare

Janice Lee – Founder, Koha Kai

Mike Sammons – Programme Sustainability Manager, Foodstuffs NZ

Janette Searle – Managing Trustee, Take My Hands

Marty Taylor – Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer, Papa Taiao Earthcare

Joe Youseff – National Director, All Heart NZ Charitable Trust

Communicating for Change Award

Sponsored by Cadence Communications

BLAKE & New Zealand Geographic

Chia Sisters

Ethique

RefillNZ

Tauranga City Council

The Rubbish Trip

Tread Lightly Charitable Trust

Splore Festival

Tourism Industry Aotearoa

Hardwired for Social Good Award

Sponsored by Alsco

All Heart NZ Charitable Trust

ecostore

Koha Kai

Little Yellow Bird

Natural Paint Co

Thankyou Payroll

Partnering for Good Award

Sponsored by Ministry for Primary Industries

AccorHotels

All Heart NZ Charitable Trust

Auckland Council, TROW Group and Green Way Demolition

BNZ and The Salvation Army

Business Working to End Family Violence (ANZ, Countdown, Ernst & Young, Fonterra, NZ Human Rights Commission, Ricoh, Vodafone, The Warehouse)

Dung Beetle Innovations

Tauranga City Council

TerraCycle

Tomorrow Inc

Going Circular Award

Sponsored by Auckland Council

AgriSea NZ

EcoStock Supplies

For The Better Good

IdealCup

Junk Run

Little & Brave Eco Nappies

Medsalv

Revology

Stone Arrow Jewellery

The Formary

Efficiency Champion Award

Sponsored by Ricoh

Foodstuffs New Zealand

Iplex Pipelines NZ

National Steel

Soar Print

Sudima Hotels

Smarter Transport Award

Sponsored by NZ Transport Agency

Blue Cars

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

ORIX New Zealand

Meridian Energy

Mevo

Tourism Holdings

Yoogo Share

Revolutionising Energy Award

Sponsored by EECA

Auckland District Health Board

AUT University

Brightwater site, Fonterra

Camp Glenorchy

TCS New Zealand

TransNet & Reid Technology

Transforming Food Award

Sponsored by Yealands Family Wines

AUT University

Berkano Foods

Bread & Butter Bakery & Café

Breadcraft (Wai)

Chia Sisters

EcoStock Supplies

Lux Organics

Peru Café

Wholly Cow

Wise Boys

Restoring Nature Award

Sponsored by Department of Conservation

Agricom

AgriSea NZ

Ecolibrium Biologicals

Duffle and Co

Dung Beetle Innovations

HealthPost Limited

Rotorua Canopy Tours

Sup Bro Paddle Boarding NZ

Te Whangai Trust

Millennial on a Mission Award

Sponsored by The Spinoff

Jack Brown – Sales & Product Manager, Super Trash (We Compost)

Rosetta Brown – Head of Sustainability, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School

Grace Glass – Co-founder, Natural Paint Co

Maggie Hewitt – Founder/Designer, Maggie Marilyn

Oliver Hunt – Founder, Medsalv

Fraser McConnell – Co-Founder, Squawk Squad

Lucas Smith – Founder & CEO, Woolaid

Sophia White – Carbon & Sustainability Advisor, Enviro-Mark Solutions



