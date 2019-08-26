Finalists for 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards
23 August 2019
Finalists announced for 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards
Judges for the 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards have announced the line-up of finalists after another record year of entries.
CEO of the Sustainable Business Network (SBN) Rachel Brown says the record numbers are a sign of growing business confidence in sustainability.
“Public awareness is at an all-time high and businesses know there is real value in working on sustainability,” she says.
“This year we’ve seen growth in innovation and in new business models. In fact, the category that attracted the highest number of entrants was the Going Circular award, which recognises solutions that are shifting to a low-carbon circular economy. That means designing out waste to keep resources in circulation indefinitely.
“We’re also seeing a large number of new initiatives in the social space, with exceptionally high numbers of entries in the categories for Hardwired for Social Good and Partnering for Good. People and nature are interconnected, so if you improve one, you improve the other.
“Leadership in sustainability is vital, and the finalists in the Sustainability Superstar and Millennial on a Mission categories are diverse, representing a range of ages, sectors, experience and backgrounds. These people are at the forefront of really interesting change.”
Garry Taylor, Executive General Manager of NZI, and the Principal Sponsor of the Awards, says they serve an increasingly important purpose.
“Almost everyone knows that we can’t continue with the business models of old, yet for many, the first step can be the most daunting. And that’s where SBN and the Awards can help, providing role models across a range of industry sectors that have reduced their impact.
“NZI is proud to have supported the Sustainable Business Network, and the national Awards, for the last 12 years. We salute all those organisations that took the time to enter, and those selected as finalists.”
The NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards have been running for 17 years.
The winners will be announced at a black tie ceremony on 28 November at Shed 10 on Auckland’s waterfront. Tickets are now on sale.
The finalists for the 2019 NZI Sustainable Business Network Awards are:
Sustainability Superstar
Sponsored by Enviro-Mark Solutions
Victoria Carter – Founder,
Cityhop
Andrew Fisher – Managing Director, EcoStock Supplies
Jacqui Forbes - Kaihautū Matua, Para Kore Marae Incorporated
Dr David Ivory – Director of Social Enterprise, St John’s College, Hastings
Roseline Klein – Head of Water Value, Watercare
Janice Lee – Founder, Koha Kai
Mike Sammons – Programme Sustainability Manager, Foodstuffs NZ
Janette Searle – Managing Trustee, Take My Hands
Marty Taylor – Founder & Chief Sustainability Officer, Papa Taiao Earthcare
Joe Youseff – National Director, All Heart NZ Charitable Trust
Communicating for
Sponsored by Cadence Communications
BLAKE & New Zealand
Geographic
Chia Sisters
Ethique
RefillNZ
Tauranga City Council
The Rubbish Trip
Tread Lightly Charitable Trust
Splore Festival
Tourism Industry Aotearoa
Hardwired for Social Good
Sponsored by Alsco
All Heart NZ Charitable
Trust
ecostore
Koha Kai
Little Yellow Bird
Natural Paint Co
Thankyou Payroll
Partnering for Good
Sponsored by Ministry for Primary Industries
AccorHotels
All Heart NZ Charitable Trust
Auckland Council, TROW Group and Green Way Demolition
BNZ and The Salvation Army
Business Working to End Family Violence (ANZ, Countdown, Ernst & Young, Fonterra, NZ Human Rights Commission, Ricoh, Vodafone, The Warehouse)
Dung Beetle Innovations
Tauranga City Council
TerraCycle
Tomorrow Inc
Going
Sponsored by Auckland Council
AgriSea NZ
EcoStock Supplies
For The Better Good
IdealCup
Junk Run
Little & Brave Eco Nappies
Medsalv
Revology
Stone Arrow Jewellery
The Formary
Efficiency Champion
Sponsored by Ricoh
Foodstuffs New Zealand
Iplex Pipelines NZ
National Steel
Soar Print
Sudima Hotels
Smarter Transport
Sponsored by NZ Transport Agency
Blue Cars
Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
ORIX New Zealand
Meridian Energy
Mevo
Tourism Holdings
Yoogo Share
Revolutionising Energy
Sponsored by EECA
Auckland District Health Board
AUT University
Brightwater site, Fonterra
Camp Glenorchy
TCS New Zealand
TransNet & Reid Technology
Transforming Food
Sponsored by Yealands Family Wines
AUT University
Berkano Foods
Bread & Butter Bakery & Café
Breadcraft (Wai)
Chia Sisters
EcoStock Supplies
Lux Organics
Peru Café
Wholly Cow
Wise Boys
Restoring Nature
Sponsored by Department of Conservation
Agricom
AgriSea NZ
Ecolibrium Biologicals
Duffle and Co
Dung Beetle Innovations
HealthPost Limited
Rotorua Canopy Tours
Sup Bro Paddle Boarding NZ
Te Whangai Trust
Millennial on a Mission
Sponsored by The Spinoff
Jack Brown – Sales & Product
Manager, Super Trash (We Compost)
Rosetta Brown – Head of Sustainability, Rangi Ruru Girls’ School
Grace Glass – Co-founder, Natural Paint Co
Maggie Hewitt – Founder/Designer, Maggie Marilyn
Oliver Hunt – Founder, Medsalv
Fraser McConnell – Co-Founder, Squawk Squad
Lucas Smith – Founder & CEO, Woolaid
Sophia White – Carbon & Sustainability Advisor, Enviro-Mark Solutions
