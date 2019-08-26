Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Intuit on track to overtake Xero outside the US

Monday, 26 August 2019, 12:09 pm
BusinessDesk

By Jenny Ruth

Aug. 26 (BusinessDesk) - United States-based Intuit increased its subscribers in the US at a steady pace in its fourth quarter but increased momentum in gains outside the US, suggesting it may soon overtake Xero as market leader.

Xero’s arch rival in providing accounting software grew overall subscribers 33 percent to more than 4.5 million in the year ended July, up from 4.2 million at the end of April.

Growth in US subscribers was 25 percent to more than 3.2 million, the same as in the third quarter but down from the second-quarter growth of 32 percent.

Customer numbers outside the US grew 58 percent to 1.3 million, up from the third-quarter pace of 55 percent.

Xero reports half-yearly and hasn’t provided an update on its subscriber numbers from March when it had 195,000 US subscribers, up 48 percent from 132,000 a year earlier.

Outside the US, Xero had 1.6 million subscribers, up 29.4 percent, making it the market leader but suggesting that Intuit is fast catching up.

“Our business continued its strong momentum in the fourth quarter,” says Intuit chief executive Sasan Goodarzi.

“By focusing on delivering more value to our customers – and addressing their biggest pain points – we’ve achieved strong online ecosystem revenue growth,” Goodarzi says.

“Our strategy to become an AI-driven expert platform has already delivered strong results and we think we’re well-positioned for durable growth in the future.”

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

