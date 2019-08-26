Soil Health Field Day

Soil Health Field Day Brings Sustainable Solutions to Marlborough Viticulture Industry

A Soil Health Field Day, hosted by Wholesale Landscapes, will bring members of the viticulture industry together to discuss sustainable solutions for improved vineyard management.

Wholesale Landscapes has seen demand for high-quality compost and organic matter increase greatly recently, driven by Marlborough vineyard managers seeking sustainable ways to maximise grape yield, while also maintaining soil health. The Soil Health Field Day aims to provide growers with the most current information and tested solutions to specific challenges.

Soil health continues to be a critical issue for local growers, who are favoured with the terroir which produces the world-renowned Marlborough Sauvignon, with its highly-popular and distinct flavour profiles. Giving back to these unique soils is central to vineyard management, and increasingly, the broader notions of sustainability are making an impact.

Wholesale Landscapes have been the region’s trusted advisors to the industry, creating solutions to a range of vineyard management problems, such as the protection and remediation of drought-prone vineyards or how to effectively transform grape marc from waste stream into a useful resource.

FishGro, one of Wholesale Landscapes’ specialist compost mixes, provides for those who require a BioGro certified product, but increasingly, managers of conventional vineyards are moving towards a more a sustainable approach, applying additional organic matter to their soils and reaping the benefits of increased yield and higher quality fruit.

Wholesale Landscapes’ Horticultural Specialist, Simon Kemp, has seen these physical benefits in the Marlborough Vineyards. “Applying organic matter has huge benefits for Marlborough vineyards including soil enhancement, retaining moisture in drier periods and giving the ability for the plants to sustainably produce high quality yields on an annual basis. Compost application also compliments and increases the efficiency of fertiliser and spray programmes”.

The Field Day will traverse all aspects of soil health, from initial analysis to remediation. Independent consultants will discuss specific Marlborough soil types and common issues that arise, and local contractors will detail compost spreading techniques. Ongoing Q & A opportunities will be given throughout the morning to ask specific questions on your vineyard requirements. A compost application demonstration will conclude the morning.

The Soil Health Field Day will run for approximately 2 hours. Event details can be found below and registration can be made via email to marketing@wholesalelandscapes.co.nz.

