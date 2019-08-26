Exactly how much should a coffee machine cost?
Whilst some may be feeling inspired by The Block and kitting out their homes with the latest must-have appliances, research from fully impartial price and product comparison site, PriceSpy, uncovers new eye-opening insights that reveal dependent on where consumers shop, the exact same homeware item may cost up to 59 per cent more.
Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy, says: “Our latest insights looked at the price points for the top ten most popular products on PriceSpy across a range of homeware shopping categories, including fridge freezers, espresso machines and washing machines.
Of the 100 products researched, overall findings were relatively alarming. For example, 35 per cent of the items were found to have a price difference equating up to 40 per cent.
Key
PriceSpy research findings:
• 89 per cent of items were found to have a price difference equating up to 20 per cent or more
• 66 per cent of items were found to have a price difference equating up to 30 per cent or more
• 35 per cent of items were found to have a price difference equating up to 40 per cent or more
• 9 per cent of items were found to have a price difference equating up to 50 per cent or more
Liisa continues: “As consumers, we expect to see small price variants between retailers however, when these amounts equate to a massive $1548 for the exact same product, as for the Fisher & Paykel RX611DUX1 (Stainless Steel) fridge freezer, we need to help consumers make more informed purchasing decisions to ensure they aren’t spending hundreds, if not thousands of extra dollars.”
Top ten culprits (percentage
difference):
|Kitchen & Household appliances
|Shopping category
|Cheapest price found on PriceSpy
|Most expensive price found on PriceSpy
|Difference ($)
|Variance (%)
|1
|DeLonghi Nespresso Essenza Mini EN85
|Espresso machines
|$124
|$299
|$175
|59%
|2
|Breville BSB310
|Blender
|$52
|$124.99
|$72
|58%
|3
|Kenwood Limited KVC3100
|Stand Mixers & Kitchen Machines
|$388
|$899.99
|$511.99
|57%
|4
|Russell Hobbs 18569 1L
|Kettles
|$39.99
|$89.99
|$50
|56%
|5
|Breville The Soft Top BKE700
|Kettles
|$65
|$139.99
|$74.99
|54%
|6
|Breville The Soft Top BKE700
|Kettles
|$84
|$179.99
|$95.99
|53%
|7
|Sunbeam Mini Barista EM4300
|Espresso machines
|$265
|$549.99
|$284.99
|52%
|8
|Sunbeam Capri Glass KE6100
|Kettles
|$67
|$139.99
|$72.99
|52%
|9
|Bosch WAN22120AU (White)
|Washing machines
|$844
|$1699
|$855
|50%
|10
|Haier HWT60-AW1 (White)
|Washing machines
|$379
|$749
|$370
|49%
Liisa
concludes: “Using a price comparison site like PriceSpy
provides full pricing transparency to consumers, so they can
make informed purchasing decisions 24/7 and the money that
they save, can potentially be put towards a new washing
machine!”