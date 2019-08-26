Aaron Davis appointed Harcourts National Auction Manager

Coming from a Harcourts family dynasty, you could say that Aaron Davis has real estate in his genes. Aaron’s father owned the Harcourts’ Blenheim franchise which is where Aaron cut his teeth on the business of selling residential real estate. He was named ‘Rising Star of the Year’ in his first year of selling and had climbed all the way to number 14 in New Zealand for Harcourts by his second year.

Ten years ago, Aaron moved into auctioneering and has made it to the finals of New Zealand's national championships eight times. This year he out manoeuvred 27 of the country’s top auctioneers to win the REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships and in October he’ll represent New Zealand at the Australasian Auctioneering Championships in Melbourne.

Aaron’s achievements are no accident – they’re the result of plenty of hard graft, a real passion for the business and his ability to connect with people.

“An elite auctioneer requires a high level of industry knowledge, excellent communication and numeracy skills, and most importantly, the ability to build rapport with people from all walks of life”, says Harcourts Managing Director, Bryan Thomson. “Aaron has all those skills in spades which is why we’re delighted to announce his appointment to the role of National Auction Manager for Harcourts New Zealand.”

In his new role, Aaron will lead and develop Harcourts’ team of auctioneers around the country in addition to continuing to operate as an elite level auctioneer.

“Historically Harcourts has always had a culture of excellence in auctioneering in New Zealand and internationally”, continues Thomson. “As National Auction Manager, Aaron will draw on everything he has learned and achieved throughout his stellar career to continue to grow Harcourts’ proud tradition in auctioneering.”

Aaron starts his new role on 2 September 2019 and will be based in Harcourts’ Auckland Regional Office.





