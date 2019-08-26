Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Aaron Davis appointed Harcourts National Auction Manager

Monday, 26 August 2019, 4:07 pm
Press Release: Harcourts

Coming from a Harcourts family dynasty, you could say that Aaron Davis has real estate in his genes. Aaron’s father owned the Harcourts’ Blenheim franchise which is where Aaron cut his teeth on the business of selling residential real estate. He was named ‘Rising Star of the Year’ in his first year of selling and had climbed all the way to number 14 in New Zealand for Harcourts by his second year.

Ten years ago, Aaron moved into auctioneering and has made it to the finals of New Zealand's national championships eight times. This year he out manoeuvred 27 of the country’s top auctioneers to win the REINZ National Real Estate Auctioneering Championships and in October he’ll represent New Zealand at the Australasian Auctioneering Championships in Melbourne.

Aaron’s achievements are no accident – they’re the result of plenty of hard graft, a real passion for the business and his ability to connect with people.

“An elite auctioneer requires a high level of industry knowledge, excellent communication and numeracy skills, and most importantly, the ability to build rapport with people from all walks of life”, says Harcourts Managing Director, Bryan Thomson. “Aaron has all those skills in spades which is why we’re delighted to announce his appointment to the role of National Auction Manager for Harcourts New Zealand.”

In his new role, Aaron will lead and develop Harcourts’ team of auctioneers around the country in addition to continuing to operate as an elite level auctioneer.

“Historically Harcourts has always had a culture of excellence in auctioneering in New Zealand and internationally”, continues Thomson. “As National Auction Manager, Aaron will draw on everything he has learned and achieved throughout his stellar career to continue to grow Harcourts’ proud tradition in auctioneering.”

Aaron starts his new role on 2 September 2019 and will be based in Harcourts’ Auckland Regional Office.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Harcourts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 