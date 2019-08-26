Alexandra Park Chief Executive

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Monday, 26 August 2019, 6:57 pm
Press Release: Alexandra Park

Epsom, Auckland 26 August. Auckland Trotting Club incorporating Alexandra Park function centre and raceway announces the appointment of Mauro Barsi to the position of Chief Executive.

The former Wellington lawyer & CEO is well known in racing circles for his role on the New Zealand Racing Board, now the Racing Industry Transition Agency. During his period on the board, Barsi helped oversee developments and integration of the new TAB fixed odds betting platform which is set to transform how New Zealanders bet on and view racing.

Barsi credits harness racing as capable of being one of the “Greatest growth stories in racing and entertainment," and believes that Auckland's ‘Home of Harness Racing,' presents the perfect platform to build this. Key to developing the harness racing experience is "Reinvigorating the racing and spectator connection", says Barsi who is beginning his tenure in one of Alexandra Park's most exciting year's. "In November 2019, Alexandra Park will host one of Australasia’s greatest harness races, the IRT Interdominion Championship. This will include the famous ‘Nation Bar' and will be an exciting precursor to the ‘Christmas at the Races' series. Add to this the final development stages and opening of Auckland's newest and most exciting urban development, ‘Alexandra Park Living,' and "We have a pretty incredible 12 months ahead of us."

Fashion, food and the overall entertainment and sports experience are all areas of focus for Barsi as he sets the course for this iconic Auckland institution to deliver an even greater experience for visitors, spectators and function centre clients.

