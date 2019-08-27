Hail Videotaxi - The NZ Creative Company Making Content Easy

With video becoming the predominant form of content worldwide, New Zealand company VideoTaxi has launched a unique way of servicing this rapidly-growing market.

Despite little marketing to date, VideoTaxi has already signed up more than 20 leading Kiwi corporates and is looking to expand internationally.

Co-founder Ondrej Havas, a media veteran of almost 40 years through his company Omnicron Productions, says he started VideoTaxi after identifying a clear need in the market.

“Research shows within a couple of years 80% of internet traffic will be video. And we already know video is six times more likely to be seen than static images on platforms like Facebook.

“While anyone can shoot video on a phone these days, the quality and consistency is not always up-to- standard, and the results can be very patchy. VideoTaxi makes the creation of professional content easy, while also providing the back-end systems which take away all the guesswork.

VideoTaxi operates as a subscription service allowing businesses and organisations to develop their own video content as they see fit. Already signed up are the likes of Countdown, Genesis, AA Insurance, Ateed, PlaceMakers, ITM, Westfield, Target Furniture, and several advertising agencies.

Their annual subscription gives them access to an experienced video producer for a set number of days a year, and they can use the service in any way they like – whether that’s for internal staff presentations, website, social content, or TV and digital advertising, it’s up to them.

“Clients work with the same producer throughout, giving them a strong relationship which offers continuity, reliability and value. And they can use their subscription for whatever, and however, they like. If they want to use their days for one big shoot or spread them throughout the year, that’s fine by us,” says Havas.

Countdown, for example, uses VideoTaxi to film regular messages from the chief executive to the company’s 16,000 staff. “We shoot them in the morning, edit in the afternoon, and then they’re ready to go.”

The VideoTaxi starter pack gives 26 days’ access to the video producer, who are called “cabbies”, and there are options to go up to 52 days a year or more.

“The great thing for clients is their subscription covers everything – the content producer, concept and creative, shooting, editing and graphics, production equipment, software, special effects, use of drones and our, greenscreen studio. It’s all included in one simple rate.

“To use a McDonald’s analogy, with VideoTaxi we don’t upsell you the extra fries, the fries are already included and, if you don’t want them, you don’t eat them.”

Currently, VideoTaxi has four “cabbies” in Auckland, and one each in Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin. However, it is on the lookout for more and is keen to hear from any interested videographers.

As for the name, Havas says VideoTaxi offers a corporate video service that is flexible, always available and quick to respond – just like a taxi.

Its bold yellow and black branding is certainly attracting attention. “We have three branded cars in Auckland and people are so intrigued they’ve been stalking the cabbies to ask what VideoTaxi is all about.”





