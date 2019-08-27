Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

XE Morning Update

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 8:21 am
Press Release: XE.com

The NZDUSD opens at 0.6385 (mid-rate) this morning.

What a difference a day makes, with the US-China trade talks apparently back on, the world is in a better place and risk-appetite is on the rise.

Late yesterday President Trump told media at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, that Chinese officials had contacted their US counterparts and asked for the resumption of trade negotiations. "China called, last night, our top trade people, and said, 'Let's get back to the table.' So, we'll be getting back to the table. And I think they want to do something," Trump said.

The news has seen US equity markets push higher with both the Dow and the S&P up circa 1.0% while yield on the US 10-yr Treasury is back up at 1.545 having traded as low as 1.44% on Friday night.

On the economic data front this morning’s US durable goods orders spiked up by 2.1% in July following on from a downwardly revised 1.8% increase in June. Orders had been forecast to increase by 1.1% following the previously reported 1.9% rise in June.

Core durable goods, which are more closely monitored by the Fed contracted 0.4% in July with June’s 1.2% rise downwardly revised to 1.0%. the July reading was expected to show core goods orders inching up by 0.2%.

The EUR lost ground overnight after August’s IFO business sentiment survey revealed fresh signs of deteriorating German confidence. According to the latest release the index fell for the fifth consecutive month in August, with the 94.3 reading the lowest level since November 2012.

Global equity are mixed, - Dow +0.85%, S&P 500 +0.85%, FTSE Closed, DAX +0.40%, CAC +0.45%, Nikkei -2.17%, Shanghai -1.17%.

Gold prices are little changed trading at $1,528 an ounce. WTI Crude Oil prices marginally lower, down 1.0% trading at $53.48 a barrel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from XE.com on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 