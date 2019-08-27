Delta Insurance Appoints New Board Member

Specialist insurance provider and Lloyd’s of London coverholder Delta Insurance has appointed experienced insurance executive Kent Chaplin to its Advisory Board.

A former chief executive officer and regional head for Lloyd’s in Asia-Pacific, Mr Chaplin has 25 years’ experience in the insurance industry with strengths in insurance law, executive management, underwriting, claims, operations, compliance and regulatory affairs, finance, strategy and market development.

Mr Chaplin is a well-known insurance sector figure in Asia-Pacific and globally, having worked in Singapore for Lloyd’s from 2011 to 2018. Earlier this year he was appointed global head of reinsurance and specialty sales in Singapore for US-headquartered company DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC).

A graduate of Auckland University, Mr Chaplin began his career in New Zealand in 1993 as a practising barrister and solicitor, before moving to London where he practised insurance law. He then entered the insurance industry as claims and account director of a large global broker. In 2004, he took up a senior leadership role as head of claims for Lloyd’s of London, before taking up the Lloyd’s Asia-Pacific role.

A former member of Singapore’s International Maritime Centre 2030 (IMC 2030) Advisory Committee, Mr Chaplin also served as a board member of the Monetary Authority of Singapore’s Financial Centre Advisory Panel.

In his advisory role, Mr Chaplin will provide strategic planning, business development and governance support for Delta Insurance Group with respect to its New Zealand and Asia-Pacific operations.

Delta Insurance Group Managing Director Ian Pollard says the company was thrilled to welcome Mr Chaplin onto its Advisory Board. “Kent brings an enormous amount of technical and business knowledge to the table for us, especially from his time as Lloyd’s Asia-Pacific head. “The Delta board will benefit immensely from Kent’s regulatory and claims experience. What he can add in terms of our long-term growth, business planning, governance and risk management will be invaluable, as we seek to become a significant commercial specialty insurance player in the Asia-Pacific marketplace in the next five years.”

Mr Chaplin says he’s “absolutely delighted” to be joining Delta’s Advisory Board. “I am passionate about the specialist coverholder business and its strategic importance in Lloyd’s value proposition and international growth agenda.

“Delta has an exciting future ahead as an international specialist insurance provider, excelling in complex and emerging risks, and helping businesses and individuals achieve greater certainty in a rapidly changing risk landscape. I look forward to working with Delta’s high-performing leadership team and being able to directly contribute to its success.”

