Consultation opens on draft Minerals and Petroleum Resources

Media release

27 August 2019

Consultation opens on draft Minerals and Petroleum Resource Strategy

A draft Minerals and Petroleum Resource Strategy which seeks to support the transition to low emissions future, while building a productive, sustainable and inclusive economy has been released for public consultation by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

“The draft strategy: Responsibly Delivering Value – A Minerals and Petroleum Resource Strategy for Aotearoa New Zealand: 2019-2029, articulates the Government’s long term vision for the minerals and petroleum sector in New Zealand,” says Phillippa Fox, General Manager Energy and Resources Markets.

“The Government is working to provide stability and certainty for the minerals and petroleum sector in New Zealand, and the Strategy is a key step towards achieving this.

“The Strategy sets the direction for the sector. It provides a shared vision and principles which can help all groups think through mineral and petroleum resource issues. It communicates the vision the Government has for the sector, thereby giving certainty to industry and the wider public.

“The Strategy has been developed with the input of Treaty partners and a range of stakeholders, and will be used to inform a review of the Crown Minerals Act 1991. The review of the legislation is to ensure it is fit for purpose to meet the needs of all New Zealanders.

“We are seeking feedback on the Strategy from the public, Treaty partners, and other stakeholders including industry and environmental groups on how New Zealand can sustainably derive value from its resources.”

The Strategy is available now.

Consultation is open until 20 September 2019.

