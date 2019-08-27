Speedmeets Connect Secondary Students to the World of Work



This Wednesday 28 August, Papanui High School’s gymnasium will be buzzing during Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeet, a unique event where secondary school students meet employers speed-dating style.

Students from 11 secondary schools in Christchurch will meet with employers from a number of trades and services industries including automotive, construction, engineering, retail, support work and much more.

Each SpeedMeet is just six minutes long – enough time for both student and employer to work out if they’d like to know more – if so, then it’s a match and contact details are shared afterwards for a follow-up meeting.

“This is the fifth year of SpeedMeet and by far the biggest! Over August and September there will be SpeedMeets taking place in 14 locations bringing together hundreds of students and employers.” says organiser Rachael Dippie.

“With considerable skills shortages in many trades and services industries, SpeedMeet is a great way for employers to connect with students coming out of school looking for rewarding careers. And it offers an opportunity for students, that perhaps aren’t yet set on what they’d like to do, to find out about the world of work and careers that they might not have considered”.

SpeedMeet 2019 is a collaboration of industry training organisations involved in the Got a Trade? Got it Made! initiative and the Ministry of Education.

ENDS





© Scoop Media

