Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Speedmeets Connect Secondary Students to the World of Work

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 1:07 pm
Press Release: MITO New Zealand Inc.


This Wednesday 28 August, Papanui High School’s gymnasium will be buzzing during Got a Trade? Got it Made! SpeedMeet, a unique event where secondary school students meet employers speed-dating style.

Students from 11 secondary schools in Christchurch will meet with employers from a number of trades and services industries including automotive, construction, engineering, retail, support work and much more.

Each SpeedMeet is just six minutes long – enough time for both student and employer to work out if they’d like to know more – if so, then it’s a match and contact details are shared afterwards for a follow-up meeting.

“This is the fifth year of SpeedMeet and by far the biggest! Over August and September there will be SpeedMeets taking place in 14 locations bringing together hundreds of students and employers.” says organiser Rachael Dippie.

“With considerable skills shortages in many trades and services industries, SpeedMeet is a great way for employers to connect with students coming out of school looking for rewarding careers. And it offers an opportunity for students, that perhaps aren’t yet set on what they’d like to do, to find out about the world of work and careers that they might not have considered”.

SpeedMeet 2019 is a collaboration of industry training organisations involved in the Got a Trade? Got it Made! initiative and the Ministry of Education.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from MITO New Zealand Inc. on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 