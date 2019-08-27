Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tail paint replaced with automatic heat detection

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 3:19 pm
Press Release: Delaval


An Otorohanga farm has done away with tail paint after becoming the first farm in New Zealand to pilot an automated heat detection system for cows.

The simple method uses an electronic circuit contained in an adhesive patch to replace tail paint and manual drafting in the shed. The patch is activated once pressure is applied and cows are automatically sorted at the gate for mating. The system can be used in any shed and farming system.

Robbie Van Der Poel operates a dairy farm with 400 cows in Otorohanga and is the first to test the technology.

“I like the simplicity of the patches, anyone can use this in a way that minimises labour – we now have one less labour unit in the cowshed,” explained farmer Robbie Van Der Poel. “You can do the whole herd in one milking ready to send out the next day, and it’s a one-off cost.”

Milking technology company DeLaval, which has launched HeatGate, powered by DeLaval and Estroscan, says the effectiveness of automated heat detection can result in improved submission and in-calf rates.

“We’re focused on the technology that farmers need to lift their profitability and manage the health of their animals without increases in labour requirements,” said Peter Wilson, Solution Manager, Herd Management from DeLaval. “We’ve seen about 231 more days in milk on our test farm as a result of automating heat detection alone.”

“In our first mating we had a 7% increase in our 3 week in-calf rate so that basically means more cows in calf earlier, more days in milk, more money in my pocket,” confirmed Mr Van Der Poel.

DeLaval HeatGate can be installed and operated in any cow shed and any farming system, either using a hand-held operator, a standalone fixture on any gate without requiring a connection to a centralized data management system, or in conjunction with a DeLaval sortgate.

“Before HeatGate we were using a traditional tail paint system, how I was taught. Now the cows are automatically drafted out and they’re there waiting for me to deal with after milking,” said Mr Van Der Poel.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Delaval on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 