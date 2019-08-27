Wanaka group draws line in sand over airport next steps

Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. has this afternoon written to the Mayor, all QLDC Councillors and the board of Queenstown Airport Corporation, stating that without full disclosure of the agreements and contractual arrangements relating to Wanaka Airport, there is no point updating the QAC Statement of Intent.

The letter, which repeats previous requests for access to deals and contractual arrangements between QLDC and QAC, and also between QAC and Auckland International Airport, states that "up till now numerous requests to QLDC under LGOIMA to disclose the lease terms have been refused". The group describes this as both "unacceptable and untenable" for reasons which it then goes on to explain in the letter.



The letter concludes: "There is no point in QAC presenting an updated Statement of Intent without the information we’ve asked for in this letter, and previously, being made available, including to all Councillors and the Wanaka Community Board."

WSG membership stands at 2,712 people, of which 459 have reported that they are an owner, shareholder or manager of a "local business" in Upper Clutha.



http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1908/WSG__letter_to_QLDC__2_of_2__270819.pdf

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1908/WSG__letter_to_QLDC__1_of_2__270819.pdf



