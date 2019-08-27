Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Wanaka group draws line in sand over airport next steps

Tuesday, 27 August 2019, 4:24 pm
Press Release: Wanaka Shareholders Goup

Wanaka Stakeholders Group Inc. has this afternoon written to the Mayor, all QLDC Councillors and the board of Queenstown Airport Corporation, stating that without full disclosure of the agreements and contractual arrangements relating to Wanaka Airport, there is no point updating the QAC Statement of Intent.

The letter, which repeats previous requests for access to deals and contractual arrangements between QLDC and QAC, and also between QAC and Auckland International Airport, states that "up till now numerous requests to QLDC under LGOIMA to disclose the lease terms have been refused". The group describes this as both "unacceptable and untenable" for reasons which it then goes on to explain in the letter.


The letter concludes: "There is no point in QAC presenting an updated Statement of Intent without the information we’ve asked for in this letter, and previously, being made available, including to all Councillors and the Wanaka Community Board."

WSG membership stands at 2,712 people, of which 459 have reported that they are an owner, shareholder or manager of a "local business" in Upper Clutha.


http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1908/WSG__letter_to_QLDC__2_of_2__270819.pdf

http://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/1908/WSG__letter_to_QLDC__1_of_2__270819.pdf


[Ends]


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Wanaka Shareholders Goup on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

Super Fund/Canada Bid v NZTA: Tow Preferred Bidders For Auckland Light Rail

The two preferred delivery partners for Auckland light rail have been chosen and a final decision on who will build this transformational infrastructure will be made early next year, Minister of Transport Phil Twyford announced. More>>

ALSO:

9.3 Percent: Gender Pay Gap Unchanged Since 2017

“While it has remained flat since 2017, the gender pay gap has been trending down since the series began in 1998, when it was 16.2 percent,” labour market statistics manager Scott Ussher said. More>>

ALSO:

Ex-KPEX: Stuff Pulls Pin On Media Companies' Joint Ad-Buying Business

A four-way automated advertising collaboration between the country's largest media companies is being wound up after one of the four - Australian-owned Stuff - pulled the pin on its involvement as part of a strategic review of its operations ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 