NZIOB offers Building Legends 2 workshop on Extension of Time Claims

Following on from the successful first Building Legends workshop series in 2018, the New Zealand Institute of Building (NZIOB) together with building supply merchant Carters, is offering a second Building Legends workshop on the topic of Extension of Time (EoT) Claims.

NZIOB National Chair Graeme Birkhead, who conceived the Building Legends workshop series, said: “Building Legends is a NZIOB training programme comprising a suite of workshops presented by today’s industry legends passing on their skills and experience to create a pool of highly skilled construction managers who will, in turn, become tomorrow’s industry legends.”

This second series of workshops will bring together experienced building practitioners from both client and contractor-side, to advise attendees on what strategies and procedures work, and what approaches should be avoided. These EoT workshops are intended for professional Project Managers as well as Construction Managers.

This second series of workshop will be delivered across two three-hour sessions held in Auckland on Thursday, 26 September and Thursday, 10 October from 3.00pm-6.00pm; and in Christchurch on Monday, 14 October and Tuesday, 22 October from 3.00pm-6.00pm. The number of places at each will be limited, with attendees being encouraged to bring their own claim examples.

The EoT workshops will be presented by a cast of very experienced building industry professionals: Waren Warfield*, the founding director of RCP, a leading provider of project management and strategic advisory services to the construction industry; Mark Crosbie, Construction Partner with law firm MinterEllisonRuddWatts; and Allan Barclay, GM Commercial with Hawkins. *Waren will be joined by co-presenters Graham Stanage from RCP for the Auckland session 1 workshop and Matt Allen, RCP, for the Christchurch Session 1 workshop.

Graeme Birkhead said, “The Building Legends workshops are an NZIOB initiative aimed to meet an identified gap in the market for training directed at project and construction managers, many of whom are struggling with the issues of building in today’s hot, resource-constrained market.

“The first Building Legends workshops on Construction Planning were very well received and attended, proving the concept. I expect a similar response to the EoT workshop series which also aim to accelerate the development of the next generation of New Zealand’s construction managers.”

For more information on the Building Legends workshop series and to register, please visit: www.nziob.org.nz/events-2/events/

© Scoop Media

