No place for business to hide as Kiwis demand transparency

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 8:54 am
28 August 2019

The recent issue of a dentist in trouble in media over whether they were qualified to offer orthodontics is a warning to all business that increasingly New Zealanders are demanding nothing less than complete brand transparency.

CEO of digital marketing agency Insight Online, Kim Voon, said that while the New Zealand Dental Council might have no problem with dentists who don’t advertise their qualifications on their websites, the public will be less tolerant.

“What the regulations and guideline say are one thing, but the buying public are the final arbiters and more and more they want complete transparency and honesty.”

Brand transparency, he says, means that whatever digital channels you might choose to market your business, the marketing must highlight who you are and the real way you do business.

“It about portraying the way you actually are. It’s not a false shopfront and it’s far more effective than telling your customers what you think they want to hear. Brash promises are really short sighted and engender ill-will amongst clients and potential clients.

“We do a lot of work around making sure that our clients’ website and everything they do online does the best job possible of representing them. This is harder than it looks. Websites are often not reflective of the company itself.”

He says that essentially all your online marketing has to be reflective of you and to radiate authenticity.

“It is about showing prospective customers who you are, not telling them,” Kim says. “And that includes qualifications, particularly if you are positioning as an expert.

“In a wired world, there is no place to hide.”

