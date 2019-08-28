Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi work tool wins Branson project approval

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: McNaughton Wills

28 August 2019


Two New Zealand disaster recovery experts have secured international recognition for using their Christchurch earthquake experience to help companies strengthen staff resilience, wellbeing and performance.

Elizabeth McNaughton and Jolie Wills have been recognised in a book released yesterday by Virgin Unite, founded by Richard Branson. The 100% Human at Work initiative brings together case studies of new ways of working from businesses around the world.

The book features a case study of how their company, McNaughton Wills applied their unique “Resilience Genie” tool to work with Ravensdown staff.

The Genie is a set of methods, embedded in 100 cards, that empower people with tools that deal with stress, uncertainty and pressure.

Jolie Wills says the Resilience Genie is needed now more than ever, to help people deal with a wide range of stressors in the world from climate change to rapid technological change, shifting and emerging industries, and health and relationship challenges.

“We have applied learning from disaster and crisis situations and cognitive psychology, to create something useful in all organisations.

“The Genie empowers people with the tools to deal with stress and gives staff strategies to cope, adapt and thrive in increasingly complex and uncertain environments,” says Jolie.

Katrina Benedetti Forastieri, Ravensdown’s General Manager Culture and People, says the Resilience Genie cards were an integral part of the co-operative’s working style.

“We like to be innovative about how we work with our teams, and the cards encourage staff to rise to tasks and challenges in ways unique to them and our company culture,” Katrina says.

McNaughton & Wills is now rolling out the wellbeing system in Australia and New Zealand alongside nationwide training for corporate and government organisations.

Jolie and Elizabeth met while they were both working at the Red Cross. Elizabeth has worked in disasters around the world and Jolie is a cognitive psychologist and lived through the Christchurch earthquakes. They were recently selected as Edmund Hillary Fellows (www.ehf.org).

“We are very proud to be seen as a business that is helping people achieve their highest potential and purpose, which is the drive behind 100% Human at Work,” says Jolie. “We are enthusiastic supporters of Richard Branson’s philosophy that in any organisation it is people who drive success, so it is important to strive to maintain a healthy and happy culture and create environments in which everyone can flourish.”

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from McNaughton Wills on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 