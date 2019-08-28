Major non-profit events organisation returns with a new look



Two decades after its inception, the Worlds of Wellington Trust (WOW) is back with a new name, a new location and new set of projects.

The non-profit organisation under Founder and Chair Phil Sprey, was the organisation which created, produced and delivered the multileveled ‘GO DUTCH’ Festival, Disney Toy and Anne Frank Exhibitions and the iconic “Dresses for Humanity’ The Princess Diana dresses exhibition, around the turn of the millennium. On a community level it was behind, The Rink Ice Skating event in Waitangi Park, X-Ball Paint Ball tournament and Flora! Flora! the celebration of floral design at Government House. Over a four-year period alone, 750,000 New Zealanders visited the Trusts events and under its charitable directive raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for local organisations like Heart, Arthritis and Aids Foundations, Child Cancer and many more. Just over a decade ago, it was decided largely due to global events, financial downturn and less sponsorship resources, that rather than comprise quality of projects it was better to take a hiatus.

‘Now in 2019 we are back with a new location and a new brand and a fresh set of set of projects under consideration’ says Sprey, ‘we were born out of a need to fill the gaps in cultural, artistic and community events that city councils and other authorities failed to support or produce.’

Today Wellington City suffers from a lack of venues, a neglect of direction in its events priorities and of recognising the diverse multicultural community of the Capital. With very few exceptions there has been a failure to celebrate the many other nationalities who call New Zealand home. A cry echoed by the Diplomatic Community. This has been the catalyst that reignited the Trust focus on coming out of hibernation to take up the challenge. Sitting around and doing nothing is not an option.

As Sprey explains the original Go Dutch Festival was designed to showcase the international relationship between New Zealand and The Netherlands. The Dutch, one of the larger expat groups who have immigrated and assimilated into our population was truly celebrated with a huge array of events spanning a host of disciplines. ‘Like then, we must recognise we are multi-cultural, cosmopolitan and part of a wider international community’ says Sprey.

Having already met with representatives of the Diplomatic Community, talked with business and community organisations and receptive civic leaders, the Trust has already set into motion the foundations to celebrate our Kiwi links with the global community through a multifaceted multi-national programme.

The New Look and Direction: The Worlds of Wellington Trust Inc. is now - DestinationHutt.

The new brand name makes no secret of its location. Relocated to Hutt City, the Worlds of Wellington Trust Inc is now taking on a new image and set of priorities and principles. Why? Simple, The WOW image and logo now clashes with the identical fashion event brand, that’s obvious.

The Hutt name inclusion too will re-enforce the fact that our research has identified that Wellington City is no longer seen to be able or interested supporting its international relationships rather focusing on other events, but the Hutt City’s business community, ethnic organisations and civic leaders are.

With his other hat on, Chairman Phil Sprey is also running as a candidate for Hutt City Council in 2019 and will push the same Destination Hutt war cry whether elected or not. ‘Working from within council, I will be able to help ensure the delivery of this new initiative is debated and supported and made the envy of other neighbouring councils’, says Sprey.

DestinationHutt will have a new CEO, the next generation of the Sprey family, Damien Sprey. His Victoria University Qualifications and experience working along his father on concerts and other major events will continue to carry forward the ethic and aspirations the Trust was established on.

Look out for announcements on the first international project soon!



