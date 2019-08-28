Iwi leader launches climate case against major corporates



Seven of New Zealand's top carbon emitters are being sued for their

failure to protect New Zealanders from climate change, in a new High

Court proceeding filed this week.

Climate activist and spokesperson for the Iwi Chairs Forum’s Climate

Change Iwi Leaders Group, Mike Smith (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Kahu), made the

announcement on the eve of his departure to Mexico where he will be

one of the representatives for the Pacific region at an Indigenous

peoples climate forum .

Smith is alleging that the named companies have committed public

nuisance, have been negligent or breached other legal duties by

emitting greenhouse gases and by not doing enough to reduce those

emissions in the face of scientific evidence that their emissions have

caused, and will continue to cause, harm.

“Māori are particularly vulnerable to climate change, being

disproportionately represented amongst the poor, who will be the

hardest hit. Rising sea levels, coastal erosion, flooding and storm

surges will irrevocably damage low lying coastal communities, and

warming oceans and ocean acidification will damage traditional

resources, including fisheries.”

The companies named in the proceedings, representing major direct or

indirect emitters from a range of different economic sectors, are:

FONTERRA CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED

GENESIS ENERGY LIMITED

DAIRY HOLDINGS LIMITED

NEW ZEALAND STEEL LIMITED

Z ENERGY LIMITED

THE NEW ZEALAND REFINING COMPANY LIMITED

BT MINING LIMITED

These new claims follow earlier legal proceeding lodged against the

Government last month, which are currently before the High Court.

While Smith acknowledged the Government’s efforts in enacting the Zero

Carbon Act, he said steps to tackle climate change do not go far

enough and he is asking the Courts to intervene.

“The urgency of climate change means we need far greater action and we

need it now, and not just from government but also across the private

sector” he says.

“It’s not good enough just to set far off targets, especially ones

that let our biggest polluters like the agricultural sector off the

hook so they can have a bit more time to turn a profit. The fact is

we are out of time and are now looking at damage control.”

The case against the companies is brought by Mike Smith, in his

personal capacity, to protect his customary interests in land and

resources in Northland. The litigation seeks relief including a

declaration that the companies have acted unlawfully, and an

injunction requiring each of them to reduce total net greenhouse gases

by half by 2030, and to zero by 2050, or to otherwise cease their

emitting activities immediately.



