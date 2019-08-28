New Zealand Herald takes you “Behind the Headlines”

Journalists, what makes them tick? New Zealand Herald takes you “Behind the Headlines”

Ever wondered where a journalist’s insatiable curiosity comes from? What drives them to do what they do, day in day out?

Sharing answers to these and more questions about the craft of journalism motivated the team at the New Zealand Herald to produce “Behind the Headlines” - a candid insight into the daily lives of some of New Zealand’s top storytellers.

“Journos are very used to reporting on others, they’re often not so good at opening up about why they do what they do, and how they do it,” says New Zealand Herald Premium Editor Miriyana Alexander.

The campaign features a series of videos where NZME journalists talk about their area of expertise – including one where award-winning Editorial Cartoonist Rod Emmerson draws them in caricature.

This is the second instalment of New Zealand Herald’s “Behind the Headlines”. The first series launched in November last year.

“Even people in our newsrooms are learning things about the people they work with. In the first series, watching as Audrey Young, one of New Zealand’s most highly regarded political journalists, describes why all MPs start out with her total respect, is fascinating and insightful,” said Alexander.

“When Senior Police Reporter Anna Leask talks about the challenges of the grey areas in covering crime - especially when she’s trying to get to the bottom of why an offender did what they did, we get a better understanding of the complexities of crime reporting. It’s hardly ever black or white,” said Alexander.

The latest series of Behind the Headlines at nzherald.co.nz features insights from Alexander, Leask, Head of Premium Business content Duncan Bridgeman, Investigative Reporters Carolyne Meng-Yee and Jared Savage, Business Editor at Large Liam Dann, Visual Journalist Mike Scott and Multimedia Journalist Frances Cook.

“Being a part of this series really reminded me what incredible work our journalists – and those the world over – do day in, day out,” Alexander said.

"We’re living in times of incredible change, facing complex and confronting challenges, so it’s never been more important to do our job, to tell the stories that matter. To help people understand the world we live in - and our place in it."

The latest “Behind the Headlines” series is available now at https://www.nzherald.co.nz/journalists/

