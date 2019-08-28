Vodafone switches on 4G in Northland Region

28 August, 2019

Vodafone announced it has switched on 4G services in parts of Northland. This includes the Kaipara, Far North and Whangarei districts.

These six new cell sites are the latest in Vodafone’s commitment to bring world class 4G services to more Kiwis across New Zealand.

The new 4G cell sites will radically transform the area’s access to communication services, with boosted mobile phone reception and data speeds faster than 3G.

Vodafone’s head of Networks and Platforms, Sharina Nisha says bringing connectivity to these areas not only delivers the essential communication needed, but also the safety of Kiwis living in these remote areas.

“For rural New Zealand to remain competitive they need fast broadband and mobile coverage – not just in offices, but on farms, in schools, and on the roads.

“Vodafone is offering a range of future-ready products that include wireless broadband and VoLTE enabled mobile calling*. Customers can visit their nearest Vodafone store or call our dedicated rural line on 0800 428 504 to find out more about the new connectivity options in the area,” Nisha said.

Vodafone is working with Farmside, New Zealand’s leading rural broadband provider, to connect more New Zealanders together.

“We’re bringing the best of two innovative organisations together to deliver this essential service to rural New Zealand. Farmside knows rural because they are rural. The Timaru-based team has been delivering fast and reliable broadband solutions to New Zealanders for the last 16 years. Powered by Vodafone’s mobile network capability, we’ll be able to connect more of rural New Zealand than ever before,” Nisha said.

This announcement is part of the Rural Broadband 2 Initiative (RBI 2) to build essential broadband and mobile services for rural New Zealand.

Notes to editor:

* VoLTE = Voice over LTE (4G). To be able to make a call in one of the 4G coverage areas, you need a VoLTE-enabled device that has been updated with the latest manufacturer’s software. For more information and a list of VoLTE-enabled devices, please head here

List of RCG sites now live in the Northland Region

Kaihu – Kaipara District Council

Aranga – Kaipara District Council

Fisher Riley – Far North District Council

Whangarei Heads – Whangarei District Council

Pipiwai – Whangarei District Council

Kaiatea Road – Whangarei District Council

