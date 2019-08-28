Rubrik Appoints Kamal Brar as VP of Asia Pacific and Japan

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, August 28, 2019 — Rubrik, the Multi-Cloud Data Control Company, today announced the appointment of Kamal Brar as Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan. Brar will be responsible for driving Rubrik’s Asia operations. Based in Singapore, he will report directly to Chief Revenue Officer Brett Shirk.

“Kamal has successfully led some of the most disruptive technology companies across Asia Pacific and we’re excited to have him join Rubrik,” said Brett Shirk, Chief Revenue Officer at Rubrik. “His passion for software and building high-performance teams will drive short and long term success as he scales our business in the region.”

Rubrik has quickly grown from its founding in 2014; earlier this year it raised a $261 million Series E funding round at a $3.3 billion valuation. As data and applications proliferate in the enterprise, Rubrik’s unified platform is uniquely positioned to provide customers with the ability to secure and control their data wherever it resides.

“I am excited to join this dynamic organisation that has succeeded in becoming one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies ever,” said Kamal Brar, Vice President of Asia Pacific and Japan, Rubrik. “Rubrik has a unique opportunity to engage enterprises across the Asia-Pacific region that are undergoing digital transformation initiatives and adopting hybrid cloud models. I look forward to helping customers leverage their data to gain a competitive advantage using Rubrik’s solutions to manage, govern and orchestrate data across on-premise and cloud environments.”

Brar joins Rubrik from Hortonworks, where he led its fast-growing business in APAC and the Middle East. Prior to that, he served as SVP of APAC at Talend where he launched its APAC operations. Brar also brings deep NoSQL to knowledge to Rubrik having led the APAC business at MongoDB. Additionally, he has held leadership positions at Oracle, IBM, Hewlett-Packard, and MySQL.

