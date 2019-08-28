Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Building Industry Federation Appoints New Chairman

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Building Industry Federation

MEDIA RELEASE FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Building Industry Federation Appoints New Chairman

Derek Heard General Manager Trade for Mitre10, Appointed as new Chairman for the Building Industry Federation

Auckland, 28 August 2019 – The Building Industry Federation of New Zealand announced today that it has appointed Derek Heard, General Manager for Trade for Mitre 10, as the organisation’s new Chairman.

The Building Industry Federation represents the interests of New Zealand’s building industry manufacturers, merchant suppliers of goods and services, importers and marketers with a turnover level at retail in excess of $5billion.

Julien Leys, the Chief Executive of the Building Industry of New Zealand (BIF) says the organisation is delighted to have Derek as its new Chairman given the extensive industry experience he brings and his involvement on the BIF Board for several years.

“Derek brings almost 30 years of experience in the building, construction and allied industries, as a customer and supplier in all facets of the supply chain. Having spent several years in the timber supply chain, Derek moved into Fletcher Building where he spent sixteen years across multiple business units. Derek currently holds the role of General Manager Trade for Mitre 10 New Zealand where he has spent the last four years,” says Leys.

Leys adds that Derek is active within the industry and has participated on various working groups and boards.

“Derek’s experience with the broader building industry and supply chain will add value to providing insight for BIF’s Board and its members especially as the major reforms of the Building Act, reviews of the Building Code, CodeMark and the Construction Accord are currently underway. New Zealand’s construction industry materials and product supply chain is an important part of the economy and so BIF is well positioned to assist its members in this period of change and adjustment to the sector’s regulatory systems.”

BIF is a founding member of the Construction Strategy Group (CSG) and the Construction Industry Council (CIC).

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Building Industry Federation on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

New Reports: Flood Risk From Rain And Sea Under Climate Change

One report looks at what would happen when rivers are flooded by heavy rain and storms, while the other examines flooding exposure in coastal and harbour areas and how that might change with sea-level rise. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 