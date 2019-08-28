Bayleys take nine titles at Real Estate Institute Awards



National real estate agency Bayleys was New Zealand’s most awarded agency at this year’s Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Awards For Excellence – winning the top salesperson categories in each of the three individual categories, as well as six other branch and regional office awards.

With nine winners – spread not only geographically across New Zealand but also across multiple real estate industry sectors – Bayleys was the clear winner on the night at the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand Awards For Excellence announced in Auckland this week.

Headlining the accomplishments were three Bayleys salespeople who took out the REINZ ‘best in class’ awards in their respective real estate sectors – residential, commercial and industrial, and rural.

Bayleys took out top awards in the categories of:

• Residential Salesperson of the Year – Sharon Donnelly, Bayleys Wanaka

• Commercial and Industrial Salesperson of the Year – Mike Houlker, Bayleys Auckland Central

• Rural Salesperson of the Year - Snow Williams, Bayleys Tauranga

• Large Residential Office of the Year (by value) – Bayleys Christchurch

• Large Residential Office of the Year (by volume) – Bayleys Christchurch

• Large Commercial and Industrial Office of the Year – Bayleys Auckland Central

• Medium Rural Office of the Year - Bayleys Tauranga

• Small Business Brokerage Office of the Year – Bayleys Auckland Central

and

• Small Residential Office of the Year – Bayleys Wanaka

Bayleys Real Estate managing director Mike Bayley said the REINZ accolades reflected the company’s brand promise of being ‘altogether better’ as a unified salesforce delivering outstanding results for its customers – regardless of where those customers were based or what property asset class they were selling.

“Not only did Bayleys have the top salesperson in each real estate discipline, but the agency also achieved office honours in the rural, commercial and industrial, and residential areas – stretching from Auckland and Tauranga in the North Island to Christchurch and Wanaka in the South Island,” Mr Bayley said.

“In addition, our business broking team in Auckland took out top spot for its sale endeavours too – further adding to the ‘altogether better’ ethos of delivering a one-stop real estate agency resource for our customers.

“These awards unequivocally showcase the value of our salespeople being interconnected not only in their field of focus or immediate location, but also to a national buyer audience through the Bayleys agency network, and internationally through our strategic global partnership with Knight Frank.”

Bayleys is New Zealand’s largest full-service real estate company – encompassing sales and marketing disciplines in real estate and business, financial advisory services, as well as property management and property operations advisory services. The brand has 2000 employees across 93 offices.

“While the spotlight is deservedly on Bayleys’ top achievers at these awards, there is an army of other salespeople and real estate professional alongside them, who, while they may not have made the podium, are living and breathing the commitment to their vendors of being connected in a New Zealand and global network,” Mr Bayley said.

