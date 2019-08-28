Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Orr urges business, govt to take advantage of cheap finance

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 3:14 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

(Headline abbreviated, original headline: RBNZ's Orr urges business, govt to take advantage of cheap finance)


By Rebecca Howard

Aug. 28 (BusinessDesk) - Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr wants businesses and government to take advantage of low interest rates and invest in long-term projects, but says savers may need to re-think relying on low-risk term deposits.

"Businesses and governments should be re-assessing their hurdle rates on their investment projects. Low and stable global interest rates mean that what was once costly may now be a sound investment for the future," he said in a comment published on the Reserve Bank's web site after attending the annual central bankers’ gathering at Jackson Hole in Wyoming.

He reiterated that monetary policy remains as effective as ever and "for small open economies like New Zealand, the exchange rate plays a significant additional role in competitiveness." The kiwi recently traded at 63.60 US cents, down around 5 percent since the beginning of the year.

"Our research gives us confidence that even at these low levels of interest rates, monetary policy remains as effective as ever at providing timely economic stimulus," he said.

The interest rate lever, however, is "blunt" and it is "not personalised."

"Savers - investors - and consumers are treated equally, and are often the same person doing various activities. We make our interest rate decision to best bring about prosperity and wellbeing of all New Zealanders in the long-term," said Orr.

"There are different outcomes for different people. Homeowners may feel wealthier, those outside of this asset market would be facing a higher price to buy but at more affordable servicing costs. Savers in low-risk deposits will need to invest more actively - and so on," he said.

RBNZ data show New Zealand households held $180.9 billion in deposits at March 31, of which $177.98 billion was with banks.

New Zealand's central bank cut the official cash rate by 50 basis points earlier this month to a record low 1 percent due to an expected decline in trading partner growth, lower New Zealand inflation expectations, and a global swing to lower interest rates, said Orr. The rate cut also "reflected the ongoing funk global and domestic business confidence is in."

He said, however, central banks cannot operate alone.

Monetary policy "has its limitations and needs to be partnered with broader fiscal and structural economic policy - the domain of the government of the day," he said.

Likewise, business people need to consider a much longer-term horizon when investing.

Orr said the central bank understands that lower interest rates do not remove global political uncertainty "but they do offer greater certainty on the financial and investment front."


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 