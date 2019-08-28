First Assistance Announces New Head of Operations

First Assistance has announced the appointment of Heidi Crockett as Head of Operations – Motoring and Property. In this role she will be responsible for the effective running of the 24/7 emergency operations centre as well as customer service, provider network and digital applications.

David Burns, COO, said “Heidi is a very experienced operations leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team. We are confident she will be an asset to First Assistance.”

Having held roles with Vodafone, HRV, iinet, GE Finance and the AA, most recently as Business Care Manager for Vodafone, Heidi has a wealth of experience to bring to the table.

“I’m ready to step into this new role with First Assistance and I really value the services and products they provide, so I’m excited to be a part of that,” she says.

The new appointment paves the way for Dave Comp, previously General Manager – Motoring and Property, to focus his time and expertise on client liaison and support, plus seek new opportunities to grow the motor and property services portfolio.

David Comp has assumed the new role of Head of Business Development as Heidi commences her role as Head of Operations from Monday 19 August. Both will be based in Auckland.



