Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

First Assistance Announces New Head of Operations

Wednesday, 28 August 2019, 8:15 pm
Press Release: First Assistance

First Assistance Announces New Head of Operations

First Assistance has announced the appointment of Heidi Crockett as Head of Operations – Motoring and Property. In this role she will be responsible for the effective running of the 24/7 emergency operations centre as well as customer service, provider network and digital applications.

David Burns, COO, said “Heidi is a very experienced operations leader and we are thrilled to welcome her to the team. We are confident she will be an asset to First Assistance.”

Having held roles with Vodafone, HRV, iinet, GE Finance and the AA, most recently as Business Care Manager for Vodafone, Heidi has a wealth of experience to bring to the table.

“I’m ready to step into this new role with First Assistance and I really value the services and products they provide, so I’m excited to be a part of that,” she says.

The new appointment paves the way for Dave Comp, previously General Manager – Motoring and Property, to focus his time and expertise on client liaison and support, plus seek new opportunities to grow the motor and property services portfolio.

David Comp has assumed the new role of Head of Business Development as Heidi commences her role as Head of Operations from Monday 19 August. Both will be based in Auckland.


ENDS.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from First Assistance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 