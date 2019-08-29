Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand Digital Company Undergoes Major Rebrand

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:10 am
Press Release: NZ Digital


To better serve the needs of its customers, established digital marketing company E1 has rebranded as NZ.Digital.

E1 was launched by Glen Maguire in 2007 to help businesses leverage the full potential of online marketing. For the last 12 years, the company has been responsible for the vast improvement in the digital presence of several New Zealand and global businesses and corporations.

With an everchanging market and demand for digital services, E1 decided it was time for a change themselves. The relaunch of the company from E1 to NZ.Digital will allow them to cater to more businesses than ever before, and with an expansive range of digital strategy services.

NZ.Digital’s CEO, Glen Maguire, says the relaunch is pivotal for the growth of the company and its ability to provide its customers with everything they need to improve their future prospects in the digital marketing world.

“We’ve helped develop business plans for new products, evaluate startup ventures, develop digital ROI plans, set up management reporting systems, and manage digital marketing programs in-house. We realise how important these services are, so are continually evaluating ourselves and our business model to act in the best interests of our clients.”

Customers can still expect the same friendly faces and exceptional service, but with a fresh new image to accompany it.

“We can’t wait to help our customers with their goal setting, planning, training, and performance analysis. It’s full steam ahead here at NZ.Digital.”

If you would like to know more about the relaunch and NZ.Digital’s services, get in touch today. Email hello@nz.digital or phone 0508 254 258. About NZ.Digital NZ.Digital is a digital services provider that underwent a rebrand from E1 to NZ.Digital in 2019. E1 was established in early 2007. The friendly and experienced team, with CEO Glen Maguire at the helm, offer a range of helpful digital marketing strategy services that encourage businesses to leverage the full potential in digital marketing.

