Auckland Home Show Reflects Housing Trends

The Auckland Home Show proudly brought to you by TSB happens on the 4th – 8th September.

With the 2019 Auckland Home Show only a week away, the trends are clear: home consumers want it all!

General Manager, Exhibitions & Events NZ, Amanda Magnus says that while there are more than 500 exhibitors, some the key themes are showing up again and again.

High tech/Green tech

Just because you love high tech, doesn’t mean you don’t care for the planet! Much of the technology we’re seeing at the Auckland Home Show is aimed at reducing energy consumption of the entire home, while still enabling a connected lifestyle like never before. Almost every new device claims a lower power usage. Smart Home controllers are designed to reduce energy by turning off lights and heaters, to close blinds at dusk to keep in the heat. The best new televisions also boast of lower power consumption, stunning new pendant lights are low energy LEDs…

Connected/Off-the Grid

The connected home can be disconnected too! Interest in solar is at an all-time high at the show, whether it is to just heat your hot water cylinder when the sun shines, through to full home systems, with electrical storage batteries and more. The consumer is showing their green side in their interest in gas for cooking or central heating, to match passive high-rated insulation in walls, ceiling and floors, double glazing and more.

Big/Tiny

While the floor space of a modern home continues to grow, with huge matching stoves, multi-headed showers, fixtures and furniture, the tiny house movement continues to kick on. It’s a case of go big or go (tiny) home, with many exhibitors showing their compact side next to their larger statement items. And does smaller mean lower quality? Not a chance, with some of the smallest solutions reflecting design brilliance and economy of scale.

Colour is Back

It is often said that when the economy is tight, people seek out inspiration in other aspects of their life – so perhaps that’s why after several decades of Scandi and beige and white, the interior of a home is now bursting with living colour. From the walls and carpets to tiles and cushions, the trend towards ‘maximalism’ means you can splash out like never before.

Renovate and Ask Questions Later!

The high cost of building means that consumers are emboldened to put more investment into renovation. And the show is full of renovation options, from retrofit windows and double glazing, new roofing, cladding and insulation options through to replacement flooring, linings and waterproofing…

But in addition to all this, Magnus says that ‘’advice” is still the key factor that has kept The Auckland Home Show in the top position for 40 years.

“With so many products on show, so many experts, free seminars, features, ideas and much more, the Show is the perfect way to find the right product and solution to any home renovation or improvement project,” said Magnus.

“At the heart of it, people want to maintain and improve the value of their homes – and the Auckland Home Show is the best location to find the all-important products and services to do that,” she said.





© Scoop Media

