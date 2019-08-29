Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Barfoot & Thompson Auckland wins Large Agency of The Year

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 8:41 am
Press Release: REINZ

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Barfoot & Thompson has won the 2019 REINZ Large Agency of the Year Award – the only agency to ever have won this award.

Medium Agency of the year was taken out by Cooper & Co Real Estate Limited (Auckland) and Small Agency of the year was won by LINK Business (Auckland).

The Community Award which seeks to recognise the immense contribution the profession makes to the wider community was won by Harcourts Cooper & Co Auckland North Shore (medium winner) and Kris Cunningham from Harcourts Cooper & Co Milford (small winner).

The Innovation Award which recognises new innovative technology being utilised by the industry was won by Tommy’s Property Management Wellington.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition. It is great to celebrate success across the country and to be the best of the best is a noteworthy achievement.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work,” she concludes.

The 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland and saw 39 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from REINZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 