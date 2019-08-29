Barfoot & Thompson Auckland wins Large Agency of The Year

The Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) is delighted to announce that Barfoot & Thompson has won the 2019 REINZ Large Agency of the Year Award – the only agency to ever have won this award.

Medium Agency of the year was taken out by Cooper & Co Real Estate Limited (Auckland) and Small Agency of the year was won by LINK Business (Auckland).

The Community Award which seeks to recognise the immense contribution the profession makes to the wider community was won by Harcourts Cooper & Co Auckland North Shore (medium winner) and Kris Cunningham from Harcourts Cooper & Co Milford (small winner).

The Innovation Award which recognises new innovative technology being utilised by the industry was won by Tommy’s Property Management Wellington.

Bindi Norwell, Chief Executive at REINZ says: “Every year we have a significant number of high-calibre entries, many of whom have won their own local or agency awards making for some extremely tough competition. It is great to celebrate success across the country and to be the best of the best is a noteworthy achievement.

“Congratulations to all our finalists and winners for your achievements – these accomplishments are something you can be extremely proud of. Thank you for helping to raise the bar of the real estate profession and for all your hard work,” she concludes.

The 2019 REINZ Awards for Excellence were held at the Cordis Auckland and saw 39 awards handed out to agents from different sectors of the industry. The full list of awards and their recipients is available below.



