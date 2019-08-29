Vector Limited wins top diversity award



Vector Limited has won New Zealand’s top workplace diversity award, demonstrating excellence in more than one diversity category and a commitment to integrating an inclusive culture right across its business.

The energy and communications services provider took out the Supreme Award at the 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™ following wins in the Empowerment and Diversability categories, which recognise innovative responses to gender equity and positive employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Acknowledging it operates in a male-dominated industry where gender diversity has been an issue for many years, Vector committed to increasing the number of women employed from 30 per cent to 50.8 percent to be representative of New Zealand’s working age population. It also developed a Women in Leadership programme, to identify and grow female leadership at all levels of the organisation and undertook a pay equity audit.

In the disability space, the company realised there was a gap between its policies and its goal of becoming a truly accessible workplace. It set about to close that gap with a raft of changes including making workspaces more accessible and introducing new technology for hearing and sight-impaired employees, revising recruitment practices, training senior staff in unconscious bias and supporting employees with mental health challenges.

Judging Convener Neil Porteous says senior level support for workplace inclusion at Vector and an active employee-led Diversity Council ensured ideas and initiatives were actioned, providing benefits to a significant proportion of its workforce.

“It’s fantastic to see a large organisation in a male-dominated industry making a genuine commitment to improving gender equity and showing the way for other large organisations to stop seeing employment of people with disabilities as a burden.”

The 2019 Diversity Awards NZ™, celebrating excellence in workplace diversity and inclusion, were presented this evening at a gala dinner in Auckland. The event was attended by more than 600 business representatives from the public and private sector.

Here is a list of all winners

Supreme Award

Vector Limited

Cultural Celebration Award

Air New Zealand - Te rōpū Te Ara Nui

Highly commended

IAG New Zealand

Walk the Talk Award – joint winners

Catherine Smith, Auckland Museum

Craig Hudson, Xero

Skills Highway Award

Simcro Limited

Diversability Award

Vector Limited

Empowerment Award

Vector Limited

Highly Commended

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Small Organisation Excellence Award in Empowerment

She Sharp

Tomorrow's Workforce Award

Constellation Brands New Zealand

Work Life Balance Award

Sharesies

Highly Commended

Department of Internal Affairs

Emerging Diversity and Inclusion Award

Yellow NZ Ltd

Positive Inclusion Award

MediaWorks



