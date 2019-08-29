Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Latest Releases Trending 2020

MOOD CORNER





Fixed seat cushions on either Teak or Aluminium frames showcases the slim line this product has to offer. Upholstered in Sunbrella fade resistant fabric with the quick dry foam this masterpiece is dry in minutes.



100% Outdoor Furniture

Back cushions are Sunbrella as well which consists of a waterproof lining filled with fibrefill and not forgetting the Textilene breather for air circulation and slippage.



This low seated setting with the overall height being 730mm (including those durable quick dry foam back cushions) creates the outdoor flow required and allows for those uninterrupted views.



Colour options in the new Carbon Beige Sunbrella or the Sooty Sunbrella with the new Teak combination works well to create this stunning piece. Having the new edged version coffee table included in this package also highlights the minimalism of this product.

THE CHILL





Remember those feather seat cushions and the luxury comfort they provided?

The Chill features low sumptuous seat cushions with Dacron wrap and 100mm reticulated quick dry foamthat are specifically designed for outdoor offering that same level of comfort.

The back cushions have protective waterproof liners to enhance the drying process complete with zipped covers for easy removal. Also complimenting this outstanding piece the Sunproof acrylic fabric offers not only the necessary water and fade resistant properties but the competitive pricing structure that comes with it.



Offering a 3 year warranty this product maintains its style with slimline legs and framing system manufactured in durable rust proof aluminium and powder coated to sustain the outdoor elements.



Showing its versatility and adaptability it can be separated into two pieces offering a chaise and 3 seater sofa. Light to shift but heavy enough to brave the winds this piece its truly bringing the indoors out.

CORAL CHAIR





Classic timeless slimline wildly sophisticatedCall it what you want but this little beauty has all the style and comfort you will need.

Coral has aluminium frame in either black or grey also comes in teak and what a statement piece this makes.



The use of the Sunbrella or Sunproof fabrics famous for their fade and water resistance coupled with the quick dry foam system sets this chair apart. Range of colours in either Carbon Beige Sooty or Charcoal adds to the delight of this chair.

Light weight for ease and flexibility this all round chair completes the decor whether placed inside or out bringing together an all year round form style and function to your space.

