Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Latest Releases Trending 2020

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 11:21 am
Press Release: Modern Style Outdoor Furniture

Modern Style Outdoor Furniture Latest Releases Trending 2020


MOOD CORNER


Fixed seat cushions on either Teak or Aluminium frames showcases the slim line this product has to offer. Upholstered in Sunbrella fade resistant fabric with the quick dry foam this masterpiece is dry in minutes.


100% Outdoor Furniture

Back cushions are Sunbrella as well which consists of a waterproof lining filled with fibrefill and not forgetting the Textilene breather for air circulation and slippage.


This low seated setting with the overall height being 730mm (including those durable quick dry foam back cushions) creates the outdoor flow required and allows for those uninterrupted views.


Colour options in the new Carbon Beige Sunbrella or the Sooty Sunbrella with the new Teak combination works well to create this stunning piece. Having the new edged version coffee table included in this package also highlights the minimalism of this product.
________________________________________
THE CHILL


Remember those feather seat cushions and the luxury comfort they provided?

The Chill features low sumptuous seat cushions with Dacron wrap and 100mm reticulated quick dry foamthat are specifically designed for outdoor offering that same level of comfort.

The back cushions have protective waterproof liners to enhance the drying process complete with zipped covers for easy removal. Also complimenting this outstanding piece the Sunproof acrylic fabric offers not only the necessary water and fade resistant properties but the competitive pricing structure that comes with it.


Offering a 3 year warranty this product maintains its style with slimline legs and framing system manufactured in durable rust proof aluminium and powder coated to sustain the outdoor elements.


Showing its versatility and adaptability it can be separated into two pieces offering a chaise and 3 seater sofa. Light to shift but heavy enough to brave the winds this piece its truly bringing the indoors out.
________________________________________
CORAL CHAIR


Classic timeless slimline wildly sophisticatedCall it what you want but this little beauty has all the style and comfort you will need.
Coral has aluminium frame in either black or grey also comes in teak and what a statement piece this makes.


The use of the Sunbrella or Sunproof fabrics famous for their fade and water resistance coupled with the quick dry foam system sets this chair apart. Range of colours in either Carbon Beige Sooty or Charcoal adds to the delight of this chair.

Light weight for ease and flexibility this all round chair completes the decor whether placed inside or out bringing together an all year round form style and function to your space.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Modern Style Outdoor Furniture on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 