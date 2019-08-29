New real estate agency Arizto a game-changer



29 August 2019

New real estate agency Arizto a game-changer saving Kiwis millions in fees

The future of real estate has arrived in New Zealand with an innovative new agency revolutionising the way Kiwis sell and buy property by offering a smart alternative to commission-based fees.

Arizto launched on the local real estate scene just over 12 months ago and has already saved New Zealanders over $7 million dollars in agent commission and marketing fees.

With its $7500 plus GST flat fee structure and a user-friendly online platform, Arizto is making its mark on the industry.

“We are changing the perspective of the real estate industry by providing straightforward, quality services that Kiwis can trust,” says Pernell Callaghan, founder of Arizto.

“We removed the traditional percentage-based commission structure and take a customer-centric approach, much like what Amazon and Uber do in providing tailored solutions.”

Since inception, Arizto has become the fastest-growing real estate company in the country, already having sold over 450 homes in the North Island. Each person who sells with Arizto saves on average, over $17,000 on commission fees.

With Spring before us and the backdrop of a declining market, Callaghan anticipates more New Zealanders will look for ways to save money when making a sale.

“Traditionally, agent commissions are based on a percentage of the sale price of the property. Taking into consideration the Auckland average house price, traditional agencies charge between $30,000 - $40,000 per sale. Arizto offers home sellers a more attractive option,” says Callaghan. “While the cost is much less, we do not compromise on premium sale price or a personalised service, open homes, buyer viewings or negotiations.”

With Arizto, vendors pay the flat fee which covers a premium level marketing campaign, including extensive online and social media marketing, drone photography, HD videography, floor plan development as well as legal documents to present to potential buyers and the sale of the property. There is nothing to pay upfront, all is paid upon successful sale of the property.

Callaghan founded Arizto at the peak of a successful eight-year career as one of the country’s top performers in real estate. Driven to disrupt what he calls “an outdated industry” and aware that transacting a home is often the biggest financial decision people make, he was motivated to help Kiwis buy and sell property using a transparent, cost-effective method.

“I wanted to flip the traditional commission approach on its head, and set about building a team to develop efficient technology solutions to support agents and sellers.”

Callaghan and his business partner James Bailey created an interactive online platform and internal app with back-end automation for vendors to access their property information, analytics, feedback and offers in real-time.

Removing the need for physical offices reduces overheads and enables Arizto agents to focus on building relationships with sellers and buyers and making sales happen. Arizto is experiencing a high listing-to-sale result, with 75% of homes currently selling within 90 days.

“An Arizto agent can achieve a higher number of sales while offering top level service, so even though the fee per sale is less, they can earn the same or often more across the course of a year,” says Callaghan.

Once a sale is completed, agents get rated by sellers in an independent 5-star rating system, ‘RateMyAgent’. Arizto is currently the highest rating agency in the country, with eight agents featuring in the ‘top 20 agents in Auckland’ list.

“On average, an Arizto agent sells six times more homes than that of the typical Auckland agent. Our streamlined approach means agents can focus on what they do best – selling houses,” says Bailey.

“We have a lot of real estate agents approach us wanting to work for us. We only need a small number of agents to do the equivalent work of multiple branches so we are selective when choosing our agents,” adds Bailey. “Overall, this is a smarter way to do real estate.”

Arizto currently operates in Auckland, Tauranga, Wellington, Rotorua and Hamilton with a view to extend nationwide and into Australia in the future.

For more information visit www.arizto.co.nz and www.facebook.com/AriztoNZ



