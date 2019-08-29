Spark redefines its shopping experience



Spark’s Newmarket store set to open its doors for the first time, inviting the public in to enjoy a new kind of retail experience where they can play, hang out, learn, connect and be inspired.

Auckland, 29 August 2019

Saturday marks the official launch of Spark’s new concept store in Newmarket, a destination designed to offer customers an immersive retail experience – something they can’t get when shopping online.

Located in Newmarket’s revamped Westfield mall on Broadway, the new store offers unique features and activities that create a place where customers can play, hang out, learn, connect and be inspired.

Instead of simply being a place to buy a new broadband plan or mobile phone, the store offers a much broader experience. With Spark now becoming a destination for more services such as sports and entertainment, it’s a logical evolution.

Consumer Channels Lead at Spark, Chris Fletcher, said the Newmarket store is inspired by a global shift toward a new world of high-tech concept stores such as the Nike store in New York which features a mini in-door basketball court and a small soccer enclosure.

“With the rise of online shopping, retail stores have had to adapt to offer experiences customers can’t get online. Our customers can and do purchase products online, but they come in because they want advice on how to navigate their way through a range of technologies and digital choices, they want to touch and feel the options and they want to learn how to best incorporate them into their lives," he said. “We have designed our new store and its features around these insights.”

Beginning with an attractive store front and digital displays, customers are enticed to enter the store and are led through a range of different areas where they can explore all of the different products and technology available. Towards the rear of the store are dedicated spaces where customers can relax and enjoy a variety of educational sessionsand presentations.

Called Upskill Demos, these sessions are aimed at teaching customers such things as how to ensure a seamless streaming experience on the Spark Sport app, how to get the most out of their favourite devices and how to protect their devices on their home network from being hacked.

Customers can experience a taste of these demos at the opening event, with several drop-in sessions throughout the day covering two topics, Spark Sport and streaming.

In Spark Sport: Match Fit, a Product Specialist will educate customers on how to get setup with the app, review the depth of content available and engage in a hands-on demonstration. Likewise, in Streaming 101, customers will come away with an understanding on what streaming is, review the content available across the different platforms and explore these platforms with a hands-on demonstration.

To celebrate the opening, there will also be prizes up for grabs and the opportunity for customers passing by to play digital hangman, charades or Pictionary with a local celebrity.

Spark’s Newmarket store opening event takes place between 10am – 4pm, Saturday 31 August at Level 3, 309 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland.



