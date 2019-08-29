Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Yellow recognised as an emerging leader at Diversity Awards

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 4:04 pm
Press Release: Yellow

29 August 2019

Yellow took home a top accolade at last night’s Diversity Awards NZ™, winning the ‘Emerging Diversity & Inclusion’ category.

While the organisation has a 59-year history in New Zealand communities, the revamp of the Yellow business in recent years gave the digital marketing group the opportunity to instigate a dramatic culture shift.

With a refined focus on people and a new digital product offering designed to connect New Zealand’s SMEs with their communities, Yellow saw diversity and inclusion as crucial elements to pave the way for success.

Yellow Chief Experience Officer Tracey Taylor was thrilled to receive the Award at the Auckland-based Gala Dinner on behalf of the Yellow team. “To be recognised by Diversity Awards NZ as an emerging leader is a tribute to the hard work of many. We’ve invested considerable resource into designing a vulnerable, inclusive and diverse culture and I’m exceptionally proud for our team to be recognised alongside the calibre of the other finalists,” says Tracey.

The judges commended Yellow for its comprehensive programme that has been implemented over the last 12 months, as an excellent blueprint for any organisation beginning its diversity and inclusion journey.

As part of its commitment to diversity and inclusion, Yellow has implemented unconscious bias training across the whole business, including the Palmerston North call centre. It launched the ‘Parallel Project’ to spearhead positive change within its organisation concerning the lack of women in leadership roles, with a firm commitment to achieve a 50:50 gender split on the Executive Leadership Team by 2020.

Yellow’s ongoing work is governed through a diversity and inclusion committee and the business has committed to funding learning and development opportunities in the diversity space, including the ‘Aspiring Female Leaders’ and ‘Men as Allies’ workshops through Diversity Works New Zealand.

About Yellow

The Yellow story began in the 1960s when the first book was launched. Yellow now consists of a nationwide team of digital media and marketing experts dedicated to making New Zealand the most connected country in the world.

Passionate about supporting small to medium Kiwi businesses, Yellow creates bespoke, cross-network solutions, designed to help businesses connect and grow. From offering free online business profiles, to managing Google Adword campaigns and building websites, Yellow® offers a full spectrum of digital services.

With Yellow, White, 018, Wises, Menus, the New Zealand Tourism Guide and finda, Yellow is New Zealand’s connection network. Today, somebody uses the Yellow network to find someone, somewhere or something, 15 million times every month.

ends

