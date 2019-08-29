Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown shifts more business online as earnings edge up

Thursday, 29 August 2019, 5:33 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

By Paul McBeth

Aug. 29 (BusinessDesk) - Woolworths' New Zealand Countdown supermarkets eked out a small gain in annual earnings as it sold a greater volume of goods at lower prices.

The local unit of the Australian retailer reported earnings before interest and tax of $296 million in the 53 weeks ended June 30, up an adjusted 1 percent from the 52-week period a year earlier. Sales rose 2.4 percent on an adjusted basis to $6.71 billion.

Countdown's volume of comparable transactions rose in each of the retailer's New Zealand quarters of its financial year, ranging between 0.2-3.2 percent growth. However, average prices contracted in each quarter by 0.3-1.8 percent.

"New Zealand food had a strong second half with comparable sales growth of 3.6 percent and normalised H2 ebit growth of 4.4 percent," group chief executive Brad Banducci said in a statement.

Government data this month showed retail spending at supermarket and grocery stores increased 2.7 percent to $20.69 billion in the 12 months ended June 30 from the previous year. Based on that, Countdown increased its market share to 32.4 percent from 31.9 percent.

The New Zealand supermarket chain's online sales rose a normalised 40 percent in the year, and accounted for 6.8 percent of sales, above the 4.2 percent of company-wide sales.

Online sales growth gained momentum through the year, with Countdown's fourth-quarter online sales up 50 percent at $125 million, accounting for 7.7 percent of total sales. In the first quarter of the year, online sales were up 40 percent at $107 million and accounted for 6.4 percent of total sales.

The company said the growth was due to greater capacity and growth in its pick-up and same-day delivery services.

The chain closed three stores and opened two, leaving it with 180 at the end of the period. It also refurbished 10 other stores in the year.

Woolworths' group profit was up 56 percent at A$2.69 billion, including a A$1.2 billion gain on the sale of its petrol business. Profit from continuing operations was up 7.2 percent at A$1.75 billion, and annual dividend payments of A$1.02 per share were up 9.7 percent.

The ASX-listed shares decreased 1.1 percent to A$35.77.


© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 