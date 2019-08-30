Globalistas Gather in Wellington for LATAM Challenge

29 August 2019

The Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence (CAPE) and Young Enterprise (YES), in collaboration with Callaghan Innovation and Founder Spring, are delivering the first ever Globalistas in Action (GiA) weekend (30 August-1 September) at the Atom Innovation Space in Victoria University of Wellington’s Business School.

This weekend event reunites 32 “Globalista” students who have previously participated in our LatAm Biz: Entrepreneurship Programmes in Latin America.

These week-long programmes sent five groups of entrepreneurial secondary students aged between 16 and 18 to Brazil, Chile, Colombia, or Argentina. The students visited New Zealand and Latin American businesses and New Zealand embassies in-country and completed business challenges with local peers.

The GiA weekend event is about continuing to extend these students’ entrepreneurship skills and knowledge of Latin America. Part of the programme includes developing a market entry strategy for New Zealand companies that want to do business in Latin America: Tuia Group, Gamefroot, Vaka Interactiv and Next Farm Ltd. Latin American embassies in New Zealand will also be delivering presentations about country-specific aspects of doing business in the region.

Matthew O’Meagher, Latin America CAPE Director, says:

“The Globalistas in Action weekend provides a golden opportunity for participants from our LatAm Biz Entrepreneurship Programmes to apply their knowledge, experience and skills to develop a market entry strategy for a New Zealand company.

We’ll be fascinated to see how these students have developed their global competence capabilities since their trips to Latin America. For many of these students, their week in Latin America was a life-changing experience that has influenced their ongoing study choices and career options.”

Terry Shubkin, CEO of Young Enterprise (YES) says; “We’re really excited to be involved in this event. It’s important that we continue to connect and enable the next generation of global entrepreneurs, even after their time participating in YES.”

Globalistas is the Latin America CAPE term for young people who successfully develop links with Latin America to do business, and who look to continue updating their knowledge and skills to seek success in their future careers.

About the Latin America Centre of Asia-Pacific Excellence:

The Latin America CAPE’s mission is to prepare New Zealanders to engage and do business with the countries of Latin America. Its innovative business and education programmes grow awareness and understanding of Latin America, encourage new links with the region, build cultural skills, and develop future business leaders.

For more in information please visit here

ends







© Scoop Media

