Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

KiwiRail increases profit in transitional year

Friday, 30 August 2019, 1:11 pm
Press Release: KiwiRail

KiwiRail increases profit in transitional year

Highlights:

* Operating surplus[1] of $55m which is up by $6 million compared to 2018

* Overall revenue up by 11 per cent

* Transformational funding committed for FY20 and FY21 in Government Budget

* $300m earmarked in the PGF for regional rail projects

* High staff engagement - NPS 24, up by 23 on last year

* Solid growth in rail freight revenue - $39m up on last year (excludes impact of fuel cost recovery)

* Strong year for Tourism - up by $7m on last year

* 99 per cent of Interislander scheduled services operated as planned

* Delivery of 15 new DL Gen 2.3 locomotives, with all in commercial service


Strong growth in freight and tourism is behind KiwiRail's improved $55m operating surplus (excluding non-recurring items), says Acting Chair Bob Major.

KiwiRail's operating surplus was up $6m on last year, driven by a $39m increase in rail freight revenue and increased utilisation of the Main North Line following the Kaikoura Earthquake closure.

Tourism was up $7 million due to higher numbers of tourists on the Interislander ferries and scenic trains, with the return of the Coastal Pacific following the Kaikoura earthquake.


"This is a transitional year for KiwiRail. Not only did KiwiRail deliver a solid result, we are also very grateful to our Government shareholders for securing the future of rail for New Zealand. The Government's commitment of $1 billion in this year's budget will enable us to bring our service up to standard over future years.

Mr Major said KiwiRail's people remained a priority for KiwiRail.

"KiwiRail's engagement survey achieved a highly satisfying response, at 87 per cent of all workers despite many being on shifts or unwired in remote locations. Our NPS was +24, up from +1 last year.


"We are particularly proud of the way our South Island teams pulled together in Christchurch on March 15 to ensure all our team members were accounted for, counselling was engaged promptly and a week of site visits ensued to ensure the wellbeing of our people.

"This has also been a year of transformation for our senior team. With a change in focus from maintaining a declining rail business to reinvigorating rail we have started at the top with the appointment of Group Chief Executive, Greg Miller. We have been putting in place other key members of the team to assist KiwiRail with upcoming work made possible by our budget and PGF allocations."

[1] Operating surplus represents earnings before depreciation & amortisation, interest, impairment, capital grants and fair value changes. FY19 Operating surplus excludes impact of non-recurring items.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from KiwiRail on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 