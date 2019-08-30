Major campaign to attract US visitors to New Zealand

Major campaign to attract US visitors to New Zealand kicks off today

Tourism New Zealand, Air New Zealand and its alliance partner United Airlines have today launched a major campaign to attract visitors from the USA and encourage them to explore more of regional New Zealand.

The campaign is the first cab off the rank under a new three-year memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand, designed to ensure New Zealand continues to stand out as a destination on the crowded world stage.

“Tourism is New Zealand’s top export earner, delivering over $16 billion to our communities each year. Given the global slow down we need to work even harder to keep it that way,” says Stephen England-Hall, Chief Executive of Tourism New Zealand.

“We need people to choose us and this partnership gives us a stronger voice to cut through tough global competition.”

Air New Zealand and its alliance partners brought 34 percent of international visitors to New Zealand in the year ended April 2019.

“A thriving tourism industry is important for both New Zealand and Air New Zealand, and we’re committed to working in partnership with Tourism New Zealand to grow the value of tourism in a sustainable way,” says Christopher Luxon, Air New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer.

“This includes promoting travel to New Zealand in spring, winter and autumn and encouraging visitors to experience more regions to help grow regional economies. We know we’ve got a unique tourism proposition, but we’ve got to work really hard to attract international visitors who at the end of the day can opt to visit locations closer to home. That’s why partnerships such as this one are critical for our industry and our economy.”

The Tourism New Zealand/Air New Zealand MoU outlines an intent to invest up to $30 million each over three years for joint activity in Australia, China, North and South America, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Europe, Korea, India and South East Asia.

Air New Zealand and Tourism New Zealand have undertaken cooperative marketing activity under an annual memorandum of understanding since 2014. During this time, the value of international tourism to New Zealand has grown from $10.4 billion to $16.2 billion.

The partnership has resulted in a stronger New Zealand share of voice in large and competitive global markets, as well as collaborative efforts to leverage major opportunities and open up new markets aligned with the expansion of Air New Zealand’s global network.

