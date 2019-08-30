Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Antipodes founder talks women and global entrepreneurship

Friday, 30 August 2019, 1:55 pm
Press Release: Antipodes Ltd

Antipodes founder talks women and global entrepreneurship at The World She Made

Antipodes founder and CEO Elizabeth Barbalich has joined global leaders in women’s entrepreneurship to speak at Alibaba Group’s The World She Made conference.

Elizabeth spoke to an all-women audience at Alibaba HQ in Sydney. Live-streamed from Hangzhou China were global luminaries Melinda Gates, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, (Executive Director of UN Women and Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations), Jessica Rudd (Managing Director, Alibaba Group Australia and New Zealand), Tomomi Inada (Japanese MP and former Defence Minister) who spoke on the critical role of women in driving entrepreneurship and dynamic global business.

“What an honour to be in the company of such amazing women,” Mrs Barbalich said. “Women are in the drivers’ seat of global business like never before, and I am proud to stand among them and own my success.”

Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba was also livestreamed into the Sydney event and spoke about women multitasking, the importance of women

sitting on boards and as a substantial percentage of a companies workforce, ability of women to be intuitive, empathetic and human, but also getting the job done. He joked that in his next life, he wishes to come back as a woman!

Mrs Barbalich took part in a panel discussion on women in business with Maggie Zhou (Managing Director, Alibaba Group Australia and New Zealand), Nancy Jian (CEO, Chemist Warehouse China) and fellow entrepreneur Kristy Carr (CEO, Bubs Australia).

“We deeply explored why women make great business leaders, and the challenges for women in business. Women have some incredible advantages in the business sphere that we can exploit – we have an edge and get things done!,” Mrs Barbalich said.

This is the third The World She Made global women’s conference, and the first to host international panel discussions in Jakarta, Tokyo and Sydney, giving the conference a truly international perspective.

ENDS

