Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TVNZ Rebuked For Scary Adult Promo During Kids Movie

Friday, 30 August 2019, 2:28 pm
Press Release: Family First

Family First NZ is welcoming a decision by the Broadcasting Standards Authority to uphold a complaint that a promo for The Shallows shown during Finding Dory breached the children’s interests standard.

“Not surprisingly, the BSA said that the promo, which featured sinister and scary shark related content, was inappropriate for a child audience which would likely have been disturbed or alarmed by it – especially during a fish-water-themed movie,” says Bob McCoskrie, National Director of Family First NZ.

“This is not the first time TVNZ or other broadcasters have failed to think. For example, a family watching SpongeBob Squarepants early one afternoon were confronted with a promo for Reservoir Hill which featured what appeared to be a dead body and then a girl trying to gouge another girl’s face. The family said it was ‘quite disturbing’ and not appropriate for young children to watch.”

“Family First is regularly contacted with concerns about promos for later, and more adult, programmes being shown in the afternoon or during family movies on the free-to-air channels. There has also been concern about these types of promos during the news hour when young people may be watching.”

Family First has been calling for promos for adult programmes to be shown outside of family viewing programmes and movies, and news programmes.

“Parents are sick and tired of lunging for the remote to protect children from offensive and inappropriate content during family viewing hours. The broadcasters need to be more sensitive to the target audience – especially where children and families are the target audience,” says Mr McCoskrie.


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Family First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 