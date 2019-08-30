Queenstown Bungy seeks clearance to acquire Taupo Bungy



The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Queenstown Bungy Limited to acquire the bungy and swing operations in Taupo owned and operated by Taupo Bungy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taupo Tourism Holdings Limited.

Queenstown Bungy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bungy New Zealand Limited (trading as AJ Hackett Bungy), which through its subsidiaries operates bungy jumps, swing and related businesses in Queenstown and Auckland.

A public version of the authorisation/clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.



