Queenstown Bungy seeks clearance to acquire Taupo Bungy

Friday, 30 August 2019, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The Commerce Commission has received a clearance application from Queenstown Bungy Limited to acquire the bungy and swing operations in Taupo owned and operated by Taupo Bungy Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Taupo Tourism Holdings Limited.

Queenstown Bungy is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bungy New Zealand Limited (trading as AJ Hackett Bungy), which through its subsidiaries operates bungy jumps, swing and related businesses in Queenstown and Auckland.

A public version of the authorisation/clearance application will be available shortly on the Commission’s case register.

Background
We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

