Jenny-May Clarkson joins Breakfast



TVNZ today announced live on Breakfast that 1 News Sport reporter, Jenny-May Clarkson will take up the role of news presenter on the show.

Jenny-May replaces Daniel Faitaua who departed the show on Wednesday to take up the position of TVNZ’s foreign correspondent in Europe.

Jenny-May is well known to the Breakfast team and to audiences and looks forward to being welcomed into the family on a permanent basis.

Jenny-May says: “I’m stoked to be joining Breakfast. It’s a privilege to be welcomed into the homes of Kiwis across the country as they start their day. The team is awesome, and this marks an exciting time for me and my family, and one that I’m ready to jump into, albeit with a large coffee in hand.”

Jonathan Williams, Executive Producer, Breakfast says: “We couldn’t be happier that Jenny-May is joining the Breakfast team. We love her down to earth personality, her wit, and her warmth. She’s walked a unique path to Breakfast – from elite athlete, to police officer, to sports journalist – and that’s part of what makes her such a special broadcaster. We’re looking forward to getting to know Jenny-May better, along with all our keen Breakfast fans.”

Jenny-May will join Hayley Holt, John Campbell and Matt McLean on air this week, officially taking up her new role on Monday 30 September. Jenny-May will continue as the 1 News Sport reporter on the 1 News Midday news, Monday – Wednesday, as well as reporting on the ground in Tokyo for TVNZ 1’s news bulletins for the Rugby World Cup 2019.

Breakfast is New Zealand’s most watched morning news programme reaching 343,500 people 5+ on average each day.

Source: Nielsen TAM, AP5+, Includes +1 channels, 4 Jun 19-29 Aug 19, Consolidated data available to 21 Aug 19

