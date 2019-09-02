Finalists announced for Women of Influence Awards

2 September 2019

Outstanding range of finalists announced for Women of Influence Awards

A talented and diverse group of finalists has been named ahead of the Women of Influence Awards in October.

The awards programme, which is jointly presented by Westpac NZ and Stuff, attracted 371 nominations across ten categories. Entrants were judged on the impact of their actions and the influence they’ve exerted, with 82 finalists shortlisted for the awards dinner on October 24.

Westpac NZ Chief Executive David McLean says the huge number and impressive calibre of nominations this year left the judges with a daunting task to pick the finalists.

“For the past seven years these awards have celebrated the amazing achievements of Kiwi women, and 2019 is no exception. Our finalists showcase the breadth of the inspiring work they’re doing, from the boardroom to the back paddock and everywhere in between,” Mr McLean says.

“Westpac’s focus is helping our customers and communities to prosper and grow, so we’re really pleased to see more than a hundred nominations in the Community Hero category.”

Similarly, Stuff’s purpose is to help Kiwis connect and thrive in their communities. Awards judge and Stuff Chief Executive, Sinead Boucher, says as a news organisation Stuff has the privilege of telling some of the inspiring stories of our female leaders.

“Behind each finalist there’s often an amazing tale of determination in the face of adversity. For those who weren’t named as finalists this time, we hope they valued their involvement, and we’re sure they’ll continue to make important contributions to their communities and the country as a whole,” Ms Boucher says.

Each year, a supreme winner is chosen from the ten category winners. Past recipients include family violence campaigner Jackie Clark (2018), food entrepreneur Cecilia Robinson (2017) and businesswoman Helen Robinson (2016).

The 82 finalists are invited to attend the Women of Influence Day of Celebration in Auckland on October 24, where they can share ideas and discuss challenges and opportunities in their respective fields. The Women of Influence 2019 winners will be announced at the Awards Dinner at SKYCITY that evening.

For tickets and more information about the Forum and Awards, visit www.womenofinfluence.co.nz.

