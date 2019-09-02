New Zealand’s Top 100 Homes Announced

Expert judges have been up and down the country determining the best home builds and renovations of 2019. After lengthy deliberation, the Top 100 National Finalists have been announced for the Registered Master Builders 2019 House of the Year competition.

Over 330 new home builds and renovations across the country were assessed by a panel of experienced judges, with regional award-winners announced over ten events during July and August.

Registered Master Builders House of the Year is New Zealand’s premium and most recognised awards programme. These awards epitomise building excellence and have been setting the standard in residential construction for nearly 30 years.

“The competition reaffirms our member’s position as the custodians of quality and innovation in New Zealand residential construction,” says Registered Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly.

“The building and construction sector plays a vital role in New Zealand society. Its success benefits not just our members, but also contributes to the wellbeing and future of all New Zealanders. We can all celebrate a residential market that is continually growing, with last year seeing the highest number of new home consents since early 1975.

“These Top 100 homes showcase everything from sustainability and innovation to skilled workmanship. The quality builds reflect the evolving values and needs of New Zealand’s homeowners,” says David.

All the National Finalists have consistently demonstrated impeccable craftmanship and attention to detail. These Top 100 homes demonstrate the diversity of what can be achieved in a range of price categories – from cost effective builds and renovations, to luxury home builds, to apartments and townhouses.

“Year after year we are seeing new and innovative building and interior design trends emerge,” says competition judge Eric Dally.

“This year we have seen outdoor living spaces become more sophisticated with homeowners prioritising their indoor-outdoor flow. Many spaces have been cleverly designed to provide covered areas and overhead operable louvres, along with gas fires and wood burning pizza ovens, allowing for all weather use.

“LED lighting continues to be popular, now being the standard in homes no matter what the budget. This year we saw strip LED lighting being introduced more and more in entry foyers and bathrooms as well as feature lighting in kitchen islands” says Eric.

Faye Pearson-Green judged Auckland’s top homes and was impressed with their clever use of timber.

“Kitchens are now using timber to provide softness against their stark black or crisp white kitchen cabinetry. The increase of feature timber screens is also notable, helping bring warmth into the home with a hint of a 60s & 70s retro style. Plywood interior feature linings are also still very much on trend, now being complimented with mid last century furniture and built-in joinery.”

The Top 100 National Finalists represent the top entrants from this year’s regional competitions, which were held in July and August. They will now be re-judged by the national judging panel to find the National Supreme House of the Year and National Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Finalists can also win one of the 15 national category awards, as well as separate awards for four lifestyle categories – Outdoor Living, Kitchen, Bathroom and Sustainability, the Builder’s Own Home and Show Home Awards and the coveted Craftmanship and Special Awards.

National winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on Saturday 23 November.

The Awards are made possible through the support of Altus Windows, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS, GIB, Master Build Services 10 Year Guarantee, PlaceMakers, Plumbing World, and Resene.

For more information about the competition, visit www.houseoftheyear.co.nz.

About the Registered Master Builders 2019 House of the Year

The competition is divided into two parts – the first is at a regional level, the second is at a national level.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Award winners are determined using a points-based system. These award-winners are announced at 10 regional events held throughout New Zealand during July and August.

The top 100 homes from the regions will go on to the national awards. They will be re-judged by a panel of national judges, who will determine the overall national winners. These will be announced at the National event in Auckland on 23 November.

TOP 100 NATIONAL FINALISTS COMPANY NAME SITE LOCATION CATEGORY AUCKLAND North-West Construction Huapai PlaceMakers New Home $450,000 - $600,000 The House Company Silverdale New Home $600,000 - $750,000 HAMR Home Building Contractors Whitianga Altus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million Box Build Northland CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Cashmore Contractors Dairy Flat CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Hatton Construction Hobbs Bay CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Hayes Builders Takapuna New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Shore Build Mt Eden New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Peter Dyer Builders Matakana Resene New Home over $2 million Jennian Homes Franklin Pukekohe Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000 Shea Limited Beachlands Volume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 - $750,000 JAL Developments Pine Harbour Master Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terraces) Lite-House Farm Cove Builder's Own Home Award Advanced Design and Build Karaka GIB Show Home Award JZLB Whangarei GIB Show Home Award Broswick Builders Northcote Point Renovation $500,000 - $1 million Broswick Builders Devonport Renovation $500,000 - $1 million Pitch Construction Herne Bay Bunnings Renovation over $1 million BAY OF PLENTY CENTRAL PLATEAU SMBC Papanui New Home $600,000 - $750,000 Eireann Construction Welcome Bay New Home $600,000 - $750,000 Calley Homes Limited Welcome Bay CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Edinbridge Resources Matua CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million The Craftsmen Limited Wharewaka CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Fleetwood Construction Governors Bay CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million High Country Homes Fernside CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Mike Greer Architectural Merivale CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Stealth Construction Balmoral Hill CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million A J Scott Construction Merivale CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Edinbridge Resources Papamoa Beach New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Ninety Degrees Limited Pauanui New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Chris Fifield Building Sumner New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Jim The Builder St Andrews Hill New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Premium Home Builders Merivale New Home $1.5 million - $2 million DandB Construction Whakamarama Resene New Home over $2 million The Thorne Group B.O.P. Mt Maunganui Resene New Home over $2 million Bowater Builders Charteris Bay Resene New Home over $2 million D.J. Hewitt Builders Redcliffs Resene New Home over $2 million Gregg Builders Fendalton Resene New Home over $2 million Hoogervorst Builders Merivale Resene New Home over $2 million Parsons Construction Mt Pleasant Resene New Home over $2 million Homes by Parklane Lincoln Volume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000 Mondo Developments Tai Tapu Volume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 - $750,000 CANTERBURY Avenue Homes Design Build Redcliffs Altus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million Mike Greer Architectural Ilam Altus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million A J Scott Construction Merivale Master Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terraces) Tomkies Construction Rangiora Builder's Own Home Award Design Construction Bryndwr Builder's Own Home Award The Thorne Group B.O.P. The Lakes GIB Show Home Award Design Builders (Taupo) Hilltop GIB Show Home Award TMT Construction Strowan Renovation up to $500,000 EAST COAST Ainsworth & Collinson Napier Resene New Home over $2 million Redmond Builders and Construction Hastings Resene New Home over $2 million TARANAKI Build Taranaki New Plymouth PlaceMakers New Home $450,000 - $600,000 Build Taranaki New Plymouth New Home $600,000 - $750,000 S A Hofmans New Plymouth CARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million Lifestyle Building & Construction Company New Plymouth New Home $1.5 million - $2 million Terry Clegg Builders New Plymouth GIB Show Home Award MARLBOROUGH NELSON WEST COAST Glenroy Housing Marlborough New Home up to $450,000 Jennian Homes Nelson Bays Nelson New Home up to $450,000

