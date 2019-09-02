Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Zealand’s Top 100 Homes Announced

Monday, 2 September 2019, 10:08 am
Press Release: Master Builders House of the Year

Expert judges have been up and down the country determining the best home builds and renovations of 2019. After lengthy deliberation, the Top 100 National Finalists have been announced for the Registered Master Builders 2019 House of the Year competition.

Over 330 new home builds and renovations across the country were assessed by a panel of experienced judges, with regional award-winners announced over ten events during July and August.

Registered Master Builders House of the Year is New Zealand’s premium and most recognised awards programme. These awards epitomise building excellence and have been setting the standard in residential construction for nearly 30 years.

“The competition reaffirms our member’s position as the custodians of quality and innovation in New Zealand residential construction,” says Registered Master Builders Chief Executive David Kelly.

“The building and construction sector plays a vital role in New Zealand society. Its success benefits not just our members, but also contributes to the wellbeing and future of all New Zealanders. We can all celebrate a residential market that is continually growing, with last year seeing the highest number of new home consents since early 1975.

“These Top 100 homes showcase everything from sustainability and innovation to skilled workmanship. The quality builds reflect the evolving values and needs of New Zealand’s homeowners,” says David.

All the National Finalists have consistently demonstrated impeccable craftmanship and attention to detail. These Top 100 homes demonstrate the diversity of what can be achieved in a range of price categories – from cost effective builds and renovations, to luxury home builds, to apartments and townhouses.

“Year after year we are seeing new and innovative building and interior design trends emerge,” says competition judge Eric Dally.

“This year we have seen outdoor living spaces become more sophisticated with homeowners prioritising their indoor-outdoor flow. Many spaces have been cleverly designed to provide covered areas and overhead operable louvres, along with gas fires and wood burning pizza ovens, allowing for all weather use.

“LED lighting continues to be popular, now being the standard in homes no matter what the budget. This year we saw strip LED lighting being introduced more and more in entry foyers and bathrooms as well as feature lighting in kitchen islands” says Eric.

Faye Pearson-Green judged Auckland’s top homes and was impressed with their clever use of timber.

“Kitchens are now using timber to provide softness against their stark black or crisp white kitchen cabinetry. The increase of feature timber screens is also notable, helping bring warmth into the home with a hint of a 60s & 70s retro style. Plywood interior feature linings are also still very much on trend, now being complimented with mid last century furniture and built-in joinery.”

The Top 100 National Finalists represent the top entrants from this year’s regional competitions, which were held in July and August. They will now be re-judged by the national judging panel to find the National Supreme House of the Year and National Supreme Renovation of the Year.

Finalists can also win one of the 15 national category awards, as well as separate awards for four lifestyle categories – Outdoor Living, Kitchen, Bathroom and Sustainability, the Builder’s Own Home and Show Home Awards and the coveted Craftmanship and Special Awards.

National winners will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on Saturday 23 November.

The Awards are made possible through the support of Altus Windows, Bunnings Trade, CARTERS, GIB, Master Build Services 10 Year Guarantee, PlaceMakers, Plumbing World, and Resene.

For more information about the competition, visit www.houseoftheyear.co.nz.

ENDS

For more information, including photos of the homes, please contact:

Nick Davies
Acumen Republic for Registered Master Builders Association
P: 04 494 5144
M: 027 548 4442
E: ndavies@acumenrepublic.com

About the Registered Master Builders 2019 House of the Year

The competition is divided into two parts – the first is at a regional level, the second is at a national level.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Award winners are determined using a points-based system. These award-winners are announced at 10 regional events held throughout New Zealand during July and August.

The top 100 homes from the regions will go on to the national awards. They will be re-judged by a panel of national judges, who will determine the overall national winners. These will be announced at the National event in Auckland on 23 November.

TOP 100 NATIONAL FINALISTS
COMPANY NAMESITE LOCATIONCATEGORY
AUCKLAND
North-West ConstructionHuapaiPlaceMakers New Home $450,000 - $600,000
The House CompanySilverdaleNew Home $600,000 - $750,000
HAMR Home Building ContractorsWhitiangaAltus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million
Box BuildNorthlandCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Cashmore ContractorsDairy FlatCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Hatton ConstructionHobbs BayCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Hayes BuildersTakapunaNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Shore BuildMt EdenNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Peter Dyer BuildersMatakanaResene New Home over $2 million
Jennian Homes FranklinPukekoheVolume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000
Shea LimitedBeachlandsVolume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 - $750,000
JAL DevelopmentsPine HarbourMaster Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terraces)
Lite-HouseFarm CoveBuilder's Own Home Award
Advanced Design and BuildKarakaGIB Show Home Award
JZLBWhangareiGIB Show Home Award
Broswick BuildersNorthcote PointRenovation $500,000 - $1 million
Broswick BuildersDevonportRenovation $500,000 - $1 million
Pitch ConstructionHerne BayBunnings Renovation over $1 million
BAY OF PLENTY CENTRAL PLATEAU
SMBCPapanuiNew Home $600,000 - $750,000
Eireann ConstructionWelcome BayNew Home $600,000 - $750,000
Calley Homes LimitedWelcome BayCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Edinbridge ResourcesMatuaCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
The Craftsmen LimitedWharewakaCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Fleetwood ConstructionGovernors BayCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
High Country HomesFernsideCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Mike Greer ArchitecturalMerivaleCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Stealth ConstructionBalmoral HillCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
A J Scott ConstructionMerivaleCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Edinbridge ResourcesPapamoa BeachNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Ninety Degrees LimitedPauanuiNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Chris Fifield BuildingSumnerNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Jim The BuilderSt Andrews HillNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Premium Home BuildersMerivaleNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
DandB ConstructionWhakamaramaResene New Home over $2 million
The Thorne Group B.O.P.Mt MaunganuiResene New Home over $2 million
Bowater BuildersCharteris BayResene New Home over $2 million
D.J. Hewitt BuildersRedcliffsResene New Home over $2 million
Gregg BuildersFendaltonResene New Home over $2 million
Hoogervorst BuildersMerivaleResene New Home over $2 million
Parsons ConstructionMt PleasantResene New Home over $2 million
Homes by ParklaneLincolnVolume/Group Housing New Home up to $450,000
Mondo DevelopmentsTai TapuVolume/Group Housing New Home $450,000 - $750,000
CANTERBURY
Avenue Homes Design BuildRedcliffsAltus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million
Mike Greer ArchitecturalIlamAltus Windows New Home $750,000 - $1 million
A J Scott ConstructionMerivaleMaster Build 10 Year Guarantee Multi Unit (Apartments/Duplexes/Terraces)
Tomkies ConstructionRangioraBuilder's Own Home Award
Design ConstructionBryndwrBuilder's Own Home Award
The Thorne Group B.O.P.The LakesGIB Show Home Award
Design Builders (Taupo)HilltopGIB Show Home Award
TMT ConstructionStrowanRenovation up to $500,000
EAST COAST
Ainsworth & CollinsonNapierResene New Home over $2 million
Redmond Builders and ConstructionHastingsResene New Home over $2 million
TARANAKI
Build TaranakiNew PlymouthPlaceMakers New Home $450,000 - $600,000
Build TaranakiNew PlymouthNew Home $600,000 - $750,000
S A HofmansNew PlymouthCARTERS New Home $1 million - $1.5 million
Lifestyle Building & Construction CompanyNew PlymouthNew Home $1.5 million - $2 million
Terry Clegg BuildersNew PlymouthGIB Show Home Award
MARLBOROUGH NELSON WEST COAST
Glenroy HousingMarlboroughNew Home up to $450,000
Jennian Homes Nelson BaysNelsonNew Home up to $450,000

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Master Builders House of the Year on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 