Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ dollar hovers below 63 US cents on trade war jitters

Monday, 2 September 2019, 11:08 am
Article: BusinessDesk

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 2 (BusinessDesk) - The New Zealand dollar hovered just below 63 US cents after the US and China imposed previously announced additional tariffs on Sunday, adding to fears a resolution is not on the immediate horizon.

The kiwi was trading at 62.93 US cents at 7:55 am in Wellington versus 63.06 US cents late Friday in New York. It touched a low of 62.81 cents overnight Friday, the lowest since September 2015. The trade-weighted index was at 70.44 versus 70.54 Friday.

The US imposed a 15 percent tariff on US$110 billion of Chinese imports and is slated to add them on another US$160 billion of goods on Dec. 15. China will impose tariffs on US$75 billion of imports between September and December.

The ongoing tensions between the two nations have roiled markets and fuelled anxiety about a global slowdown.

“Trade teams continue to talk and will meet later this month, but the recent escalation in trade tensions suggests that global uncertainty is unlikely to be resolved any time soon,” said ANZ economist Michael Callaghan.

The kiwi was likely also weighed by news China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday, was 49.5 in August versus 49.7 in July, slightly below analysts’ expectations.

A breakdown of the data showed manufacturing production expanded, but market demand moderated amid a complex economic environment, Xinhau quoted NBS senior statistician Zhao Qinghe as saying.

Investors will be watching for domestic overseas trade index data today but the main event will be the US jobs data later in the week.

The kiwi was at 4.5022 Chinese yuan from 4.5029 yuan and fell to 66.71 yen from 66.90 yen. It traded at 93.69 Australian cents from 93.63 cents and was unchanged at 57.24 euro cents. The local currency traded at 51.83 British pence from 51.80 pence.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 