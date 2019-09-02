Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Lamb prices hit record levels in 2Q

Monday, 2 September 2019, 2:28 pm
Article: BusinessDesk

Lamb prices hit record levels in 2Q, pushing up terms of trade

By Rebecca Howard

Sept. 2 (BusinessDesk) - New Zealand’s terms of trade lifted in the second quarter as meat and dairy prices saw strong rises, with lamb prices hitting record levels.

The terms of trade, which measures the purchasing power of New Zealand's exports relative to imports, rose 1.6 percent in the three months to June 30 after lifting 1.0 in the three months to March, Stats NZ said.

Economists had been expecting a rise of 1.0 percent, according to Bloomberg.

Lamb export prices reached their highest level since the series began in 1982 and “both lamb and beef prices rose this quarter, up 4.7 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively, on the back of strong overseas demand,” overseas trade statistics manager Darren Allan said.

Seasonally adjusted meat volumes fell 3.1 percent, with lamb volumes down 8.7 percent versus the prior quarter.

Dairy product prices rose 11 percent in the June quarter, with prices for milk powder up 11 percent, butter up 13 percent, and cheese up 3.1 percent.

Dairy volumes fell 9.3 percent following an 18 percent rise in the March quarter, also seasonally adjusted.

Prices for forestry products were the only major export commodity to fall on the quarter, down 1.7 percent. Seasonally adjusted volumes for forestry products also fell, down 1.9 percent on the quarter.

Total export volumes fell 2.6 percent but prices lifted 3.4 percent.

The total value of exported goods was up 0.2 percent to $14.3 billion.

Import volumes were down 3.5 percent. Prices, however, lifted 1.8 percent. The total value of imported goods was down 0.9 percent at $15.3 billion.

Higher fuel prices drove the overall lift in import prices, Stats NZ said.

Fuel import prices rose 13 percent in the June quarter, reflecting higher prices for crude oil, up 17 percent, petrol, up 12 percent, and diesel, up 3.6 percent.

(BusinessDesk)

ends

© Scoop Media

BusinessDesk

BusinessDesk

Independent, Trustworthy New Zealand Business News

The Wellington-based BusinessDesk team provides a daily news feed for a serious business audience.

Contact BusinessDesk

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Renewables: 'National Vision' For Hydrogen

The Government is charting the way towards a more renewable energy system with the launch of a national vision for hydrogen, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods announced today. More>>

ALSO:

"Pristine": Waitaha River Hydro Application Declined

An application from Westpower Ltd for concessions to construct and operate a run of river hydro-electric power scheme on the Waitaha River, near Hokitika, has been declined. More>>

ALSO:

Wellington Insurance: Mayor Chairs First Taskforce Meeting

The Taskforce was formed after Mayor Justin Lester hosted a Wellington insurance forum in June. It was felt important that the Government received feedback about insurance issues as they apply to the Wellington commercial, body corporate and residential sectors at a time of rising premiums. More>>

ALSO:

No Revisiting Of Exploration Ban: Govt Draft Minerals Strategy Released

The government’s draft 10-year strategy for minerals and petroleum emphasises the importance of gas for energy security and as a transition fuel to a low-emissions economy, but says the ban on exploration won’t be revisited. More>>

ALSO:

Gender Pay Gap: Right Commission Call For Pay Scale Transparency

Several women have come forward about their appalling experiences of discrimination over pay and progression opportunities in workplaces across the country. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 