Waterfront accommodation and charter fishing business

The land and buildings jointly housing both a boutique waterfront campground and a charter fishing business have been placed on the market for sale.



Anglers Lodge and its fishing charter operations are located on a waterfront property near the settlement of Colville on the Coromandel Peninsula. The fishing charter business is based out of the administrative offices servicing the Anglers Lodge campground – whose accommodation options at range from traditional campground amenities such as tents sites and cabins with shared facilities, through to self-contained family units.

Guest facilities at the lodge include a swimming pool and adjacent spa pool, communal kitchen, communal laundry, BBQ area, fish smoker, games room and lounge, children’s playground, and a retail outlet selling bait and fishing gear, basic foods, take-away coffee, beer and wine. A bush walk runs around the periphery of the accommodation facilities and camping amenities.

The 760 square metres of buildings on 1.9 hectares of freehold land and going concern fishing charter business at 1446 Colville Road are all now being marketed for sale at auction at noon on September 19 through Bayleys Hamilton. Salespeople Josh Smith and Belinda Sammons said the two businesses operated symbiotically with each other – sustained by multiple revenue streams.

“For example, customers coming to Colville for a day’s fishing charter tend to book the nearest accommodation from the boat’s departure and arrival point…. which just happens to be Anglers Lodge,” Mr Smith said.

“This habit is particularly evident with the Auckland fishing charter clientele - where they come into the lodge the night before a charter so they can set off early the following day, then stay at the end of the day’s fishing to enjoy their catch over a few beers.

“In parallel, many guests staying at Anglers Lodge tow in their own boats and take advantage of the boat ramp within the property to have instant access to the rich snapper fishing grounds within four or five kilometres motoring off the beach.

“Simultaneously, the camp store within Anglers Lodge now generates a substantial proportion of the location’s revenues by catering to a virtually captive on-site clientele.”

Anglers Lodge is licensed to accommodate more than 100 guests per night in its configuration of cabins, caravan sites and tent plots. Nightly rack rates at the venue range from $¬18 for an unpowered tent plot, up to $250 for the two-bedroom family units.

Mr Smith said the boutique composition of Anglers Lodge’s accommodation services, combined with a slant towards fixed accommodation options over grassed space sites, meant the business operated at a high level of returns by industry standards compared to many bigger coastal campgrounds.

Financial records for the combined Anglers Lodge/fishing charter businesses show revenues have grown by 32 percent from the 2015/2016 financial year when the current owners/managers took over, compared to the just completed financial year – with profits rising at a correspond level.

Both the accommodation and the charter boat businesses derive the majority of their income between the months of October-April – with rooms and charters running at near 100 percent capacity over the Christmas/New Year holiday break.

Anglers Lodge employs contract staff when at capacity to assist with cleaning and room maintenance, as well as contracting a charter skipper.

Mr Smith said the separate owner/manager’s accommodation on the property featured a three-bedroom/two-bathroom home with its own private outdoor space.

Assets included within the fishing charter operation include a 7,5 m aluminium

Walk-around craft powered by a 250-horse power four-stroke Yamaha engine with 1100 hours on the clock. Included is a launch trailer and a road trailer. All rods and reels are also part of the inventory.

Meanwhile, plant and inventory associated with the Anglers Lodge business include a Takeuchi excavation digger for property maintenance on both vegetation and clearing the beach after storm tides, a full suite of communal kitchen cooking utensils and cooking equipment, a UHF radio kit, water heaters, and fuel storage tanks.

The business also comes with two tractors, a Nissan ute, a small Toyota sedan, garden power tools and a pair of dinghies.





