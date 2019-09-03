Winners of inaugural Most Satisfied Customers Awards

For immediate release 3 September 2019

Canstar announces winners of inaugural Most Satisfied Customers Awards



Canstar this year launched its Most Satisfied Customers Awards series for New Zealand’s financial services sector. The awards are designed to add a consumer perspective to Canstar’s comparison service, and complement its Star Ratings and Awards.

Jose George, Canstar NZ General Manager, said the awards had already become an important part of Canstar’s ambition to improve New Zealand’s digital marketplace.

“These awards reflect the consumer’s voice and provide insights into how New Zealanders feel about the products and services they are being provided. We surveyed a wide range of Kiwis to understand what they are looking for, and what kept them satisfied.”

The awards series will be run on an annual basis, ensuring consumers will continue to have the opportunity to give feedback to their financial services providers. In turn, New Zealand’s financial services providers will have greater insight into what consumers want, and refine their offerings to meet demand.

Mr George said, “we had a fantastic response to this first awards series, and we’re looking forward to rolling it out again next year. We know this really matters - not only to the consumer, but to the provider. A team that is endorsed by its customers is, without doubt, doing an excellent job. We congratulate all the winners.”

The Most Satisfied Customers Awards winners for 2019 are:

Credit cards - Kiwibank

Credit card rewards - American Express

Personal loans - BNZ

Health Insurance - Southern Cross Health Society

Car insurance - State Car Insurance

Pet Insurance - Southern Cross Pet Insurance

KiwiSaver - Simplicity

Home and contents - FMG

Home loans - Kiwibank

Banking - The Co-operative Bank

For further information please visit the Canstar NZ site here.



